USS John Finn Conducts Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea Visit

PYEONGTAEK, Republic of Korea – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) departed Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea (ROK), following their first overseas port visit, April 24.

John Finn is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, and is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

“This is a significant milestone in the life of our ship,” said Cmdr. Angela Gonzales, commanding officer of John Finn. “We are so proud that we were able to share this milestone event with great friends ahead of our first exercise as a Task Force 71 ship. This visit afforded our Sailors the chance to build friendships and cooperation with our fellow ROKN Sailors.”

“Port visits like this enable us to plan and brief in real time,” said Gonzales. “We were able to coordinate and adjust plans together as a team. Additionally, visits like this enable our Sailors to experience and learn about the culture and home of our ROKN counterparts.”

John Finn’s visit served a dual purpose – continuing to foster a positive relationship with the ROK and allowing face-to-face planning of exercises aimed at increasing interoperability between the U.S. Navy and ROKN.

“As a first time Sailor, it was an incredible privilege to be able to meet some of our allied counterparts,” said Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Ethan Naftalin. “The ROKN were incredibly gracious hosts and just as keen on learning about us as I was about them. By far, the best part about the visit was a soccer match between the ROKN and our crew. Despite a crushing ROKN victory, no one had a bad time at the game. I can’t wait to work with them again in the future!”



John Finn is operating as part of Commander, Task Force 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023