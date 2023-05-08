KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Congratulations to this week's Pride of the Pack, Staff Sgt. Javad Javid, 8th Fighter Wing chapel NCO in charge of readiness. An invaluable asset in any position he is placed, he helps Wolf Pack Airmen strengthen their spiritual pillars and ensures the chapel team members stay up to date with regulations and training.



“I feel that my efforts to improve the quality of care here at Kunsan have been valued, which motivates me to focus my energy toward bettering myself and my teammates. Education helps everyone to mentally challenge themselves and develop new skills, which improve the efficiency and effectiveness of each person as an individual and consequently [improves] the quality of the team,” said Javid.



With his passion for teaching others, he received his certification in Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training and educated 38 joint service members on the proper identification and intervention skills required to help save a life during Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training.



In addition to his passion for the job, Javid values education and has maintained a 4.0 GPA in pursuit of his MBA; he will graduate next summer.

