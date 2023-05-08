Navy Recognizes NAVSUP FLC Bahrain with Award for Human Resources and EEO Community Excellence

MANAMA, Bahrain -- Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain Business Office received the Human Resources (HR) and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Community Support Medium Team Award as part of the 2022 Department of the Navy (DoN) HR and EEO Community Awards for Excellence, April 30.

The DoN HR and EEO Community Awards for Excellence recognizes the contributions made by an individual or team outside of customary HR and EEO organizations.



The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Business Team includes personnel from the Workforce Management (WFM), Finance, and Public Affairs Offices: Tracy George, Robert Genaro, Jason Kaplan, Judineth Castillo, Gaylord Casanas, Dalia Colon de Rubera, Cinthia Puello, Lolita Cruz, Magdy Abdullah, Toni Opimo, and Margaret Algarin.



Using the Navy’s “Get Real – Get Better” mindset, the team was determined over the course of the year to implement valuable changes in each area of the onboarding experience. After a full assessment of the existing program, an improvement plan was created highlighting crucial elements that would advance the hiring process. These changes focused on implementing effective strategies to integrate new employees into their new overseas position.



“The team’s ability to recognize and overcome the range of challenges relevant to staffing and onboarding in order to meet mission requirements were key to the team’s success,” said Robert Genaro, Acting Business Director.



To overcome the hiring challenges of overseas positions, two key steps were taken in an effort to increase recruitment numbers. First, the WFM team proactively engaged with our mission partners to acquire additional dependent entry authorizations for the command. Secondly, the WFM and Public Affairs Officer (PAO) coordinated with Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s PAO office to use their marketing video that highlights Bahrain and its support to the 5th Fleet Warfighters. This video allowed job candidates the opportunity to educate themselves on the remarkable region and the vital mission their position supports.



Externally, the WFM team worked hand-in-hand with many Office of Civilian Human Resources (OCHR) while HR services were relocated from OCHR Bahrain to OCHR Sigonella and then to NAVSUP Headquarters. The hiring process was reorganized beginning with the candidate’s tentative job offer, which triggered the WFM, admin, and finance teams to coordinate with work centers and external agencies for cost estimates associated with Permanent Change of Station (PCS). While working collaboratively to provide additional staffing tools to the hiring manager, the team’s efforts garnered a more diverse group of candidates and reduced the onboarding process time by an average of 30 days.



The ability to reduce hiring times has proven invaluable, allowing the command to better support the warfighter and mission readiness within the 5th Fleet area of responsibility.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.



