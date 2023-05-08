Red Dirt Sailors Respond to Disaster

By: PO2 Monica Walker, SCW-1 Public Affairs



SHAWNEE Okla. (May 08, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 partnered with the local community to head up a Habitat for Humanity team, in efforts to restore residential properties in the town of Shawnee, after an EF2 tornado left a path of destruction, May 6th, 2023.



Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO). It’s not just the motto for the Sailors of SCW-1, but the action taken by community members and Sailors in response to the storm that left more than $20 million in damages.



“Me and my wife have been working on cleaning up the debris all week long since it happened, but I've got a bad back, so there is only so much I can do.” said Ron Cornett, a resident in the city of Shawnee.



The Navy team made up of pilots, security forces, aircraft technicians, and personnel clerks traditionally work together for the primary mission of receiving, verifying and retransmitting Emergency Action Messages (EAMs) to U. S. strategic forces, shifted its stance to a more locally driven Navy mission, although equally important, of being “ A Global Force Force for Good.”



“On a regular day I work as an administrator for my squadron but today I’m giving my all here in Shawnee, to make this place better after this tornado disaster,” said Personnel Specialist 3rd Class DeJana’E Bunch. “I have to make every place I go my home and treat it as such.”

This severe weather outbreak left more than 10,000 people without electricity service from damage to 1,800 structures affected by the disaster. Following the devastating storm, Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Gregory Howard contacted Matt Allen-Morgan, the Shawnee community outreach administrator for Habitat for Humanity, letting him know that once it was safe for volunteers to work, he could count on the Navy to lend a hand.

“As a religious program's petty officer, one of my primary missions is to find opportunities for the Sailors at my command to give back to their local community,” said Howard. “When I asked the TACAMO team to come out and help rebuild the city of Shawnee they were highly motivated to answer the call.”

SCW-1 is scheduled to continue serving in the local community through various programs to include the Backpack Program with Regional Food Bank Oklahoma, Toby Keith Foundation, and new home construction with Habitat for Humanity.

SCW-1 is made up of three squadrons and a wing staff that employs over 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, ensuring National Security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions.

For more information on SCW-1 visit www. Facebook.com/StrategicCommunicationsWingOne or https://www.airpac.navy.mil/Organization/Strategic-Communications-Wing-1/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 19:12 Story ID: 444319 Location: SHAWNEE, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Dirt Sailors Respond to Disaster, by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.