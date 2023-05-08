Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale supports the Chico Fly-in

    Beale supports the Chico Fly-in

    CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The Chico Air Museum hosted a family day event at the Chico Regional Airport on May 6, 2023, in Chico, California. Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base and local Air Force and Space Force recruiters were invited to participate. Technicians from the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) brought different equipment including the EOD blast suit, which they use when inspecting bombs for protection. The 9th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit conducted K-9 demonstrations for the public by simulating scenarios that also serve as training for the Airmen and the K-9’s. The family day event served to showcase and educate the local community on the different missions at Beale. Events like these create and strengthen trust with community members and establish partnerships with recruiters in support of community involvement.

    TAGS

    #simplifyunifywin #9CES #9SFS

