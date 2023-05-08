Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardian Response 23 Working Dogs

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Story by Spc. Steve Asfall 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Air Force Staff Sergeant Zackery Leist, a military working dog handler and Bulit, his military working dog from the 88th Security Forces Squadron conduct roadway detection training and bitework training here at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center on May 3, 2023.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 15:29
    Story ID: 444301
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Response 23 Working Dogs, by SPC Steve Asfall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    MUTC
    78th Training Division
    GR23
    Guardian Response23

