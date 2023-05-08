Air Force Staff Sergeant Zackery Leist, a military working dog handler and Bulit, his military working dog from the 88th Security Forces Squadron conduct roadway detection training and bitework training here at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center on May 3, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 15:29
|Story ID:
|444301
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardian Response 23 Working Dogs, by SPC Steve Asfall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT