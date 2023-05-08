Starlink, Telling the Navy Story, Keeping Sailors and Families Connected

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs

Staying connected in the digital age has never been easier. Instant messaging, text messages and video calls have eliminated the need of waiting weeks, and sometimes months for letters from home. These systems have even surpassed email as a primary means of communication, even while out to sea.

For the past few decades Sailors at sea wanting to communicate with their loved ones, make sure a bill is paid on time, or just to check the score of a game had to wait in line to use a Sailor phone or find an available computer to use with limited bandwidth.

In February 2023, a WiFi-enabled Starlink system was installed aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) allowing the crew that opportunity to quickly and easily communicate with their loved ones.

“In my work center, we have don’t have a lot of computers, but we have a lot of Sailors,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Jacob Van, from Miamisburg, Ohio, assigned to Ford’s air department. “Being able to have an alternate means of communication back home makes things so much easier, from being able to just ask ‘How was your day?’ to being able to answer more important things like ‘Hey, the pipe beneath the sink is leaking who should I call?’ provides not only a better sense of connection but also increases morale.”

Not only has this system allowed for an ease of communication for the Sailors, it has decreased the use of the ships’ operational bandwidth for non-operational communications.

“We only have so much bandwidth to go around, so if we have an operational commitment then we have to ensure that priority is given to the operation,” said Cmdr. Thomas Pilkerton, Ford’s combat systems officer. “That means that we have to take bandwidth from other places, to include other off-ship communication capabilities.”

Technicians aboard Ford have found that having the Starlink system active on the ship has reduced the ship’s bandwidth usage by approximately 85 percent, allowing faster operational communications, while also affording Sailors the ability to communicate back home.

“Having the ability to reach out to friends or family allows our Sailors the opportunity to decompress for a few minutes, and that in turn allows them to be able to operate more efficiently,” said Richard Haninger, Ford’s deployed resiliency educator. “It’s not just about reaching back to friends and family, the ability to pay a bill online, take an online class, or even just check the score of the game, all of this allows our Sailors the chance to access something that lowers their stress level, then return to work after a quick break more focused and able to complete the mission.”

Every Sailor that has ever been in the Navy has missed a child’s birthday, an anniversary, or a first step, having Starlink has given the opportunity to be there, if not in person, but to be able to at least say “Happy Birthday” or “Happy Anniversary” via a video call.

“I wasn’t aware that we were going to have WiFi when we got underway, but it was awesome to be able to call my daughter on her birthday and surprise her,” said Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Rebecca Plumb, from Pronchatoula, Louisiana, assigned to Ford’s intelligence department. “Seeing the shock on her face was priceless. We had celebrated her birthday before we got underway, but when I was able to call her and sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her the day of, it was great. I can hands down say that was the highlight of my underway, being able to celebrate with her for a few minutes was something I’ll never forget, and I hope that other parents get the same opportunity.”

In today’s information environment, being able to communicate is not only important for Sailors and their families, but also for the command to be able to tell the Sailors’, ship’s, and Navy’s stories. That is the mission of Ford’s media department.

“Showcasing the Gerald R. Ford-class as a vital asset to the U.S. National Defense Strategy is a CNO and SECNAV priority,” said Niederland. “Effective communication is how we do that, and in this digital age, we must be connected, otherwise we’re behind the power curve. Having Starlink has enabled us to release products at the speed of today’s news cycle, keeping our audiences informed with timely and relevant information.”

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean in support of interoperability and maritime security. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. In total, the GRFCSG is deployed with more than 6,000 Sailors across all platforms ready to respond globally to combatant commander tasking.



Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. Ford-class aircraft carriers introduce 23 new technologies, including Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, Advanced Arresting Gear and Advanced Weapons Elevators. The new systems incorporated onto Ford-class ships are designed to deliver greater lethality, survivability and joint interoperability with a 20% smaller crew than a Nimitz-class carrier, paving the way forward for naval aviation.



