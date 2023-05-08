Walter Reed Holds Blessing of the Hands Ceremony for National Nurses Week

WRNMMC, Bethesda, Md. – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Nurse’s Week Committee hosted a Blessing of the Hands ceremony at Walter Reed as a part of the ongoing National Nurses Week celebration, May 8, 2023.



“We ask the chaplains to bless our hands because we take care of our patients with our hands, so it is a way to show our dedication and compassion to our patients,” said Navy Capt. Jessica Beard, chief nursing officer at Walter Reed.



Blessing of the Hands is done with oils or water and is a way to acknowledge their importance while also honoring the spiritual aspects found in physical care. It symbolizes how the hands should be used to deliver care and compassion and be a blessing to all that nurses encounter.



National Nurses Week is an annual event that takes place from May 6 to May 12, which coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who was a nurse leader and social reformer, and she established the world’s first nursing school. The week-long celebration is a time to recognize and honor the contributions of nurses and to raise awareness of their vital role in patient care.



