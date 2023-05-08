CENTCOM’s Command Surgeon hosts 2023 MSCE

Photo By Thomas Gagnier | Attendees to U.S. Central Command’s 2023 Medical Security Cooperation Exchange...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Gagnier | Attendees to U.S. Central Command’s 2023 Medical Security Cooperation Exchange (MSCE) tour the University of South Florida’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS), May 1, 2023. The MSCE brings together medical professionals from the U.S. and partner nations to share best practices and strengthen relationships. U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier) see less | View Image Page

U. S. Central Command (CENTCOM) hosted a Medical Security Cooperation Exchange (MSCE) 30 April - 4 May 2023. The event brought together healthcare leaders from the U. S. and its regional partners over five days to share best practices and strengthen relationships. This event’s theme was “Partnership and Innovation to Enhance Military Medicine.”



The bi-annual MSCE provides an opportunity for medical professionals to discuss current challenges, to share experiences and practices to provide care, and to identify opportunities to partner to address current health challenges. People, partners, and innovation make up CENTCOM’s Strategic Approach. Each element was prominent within the context of the MSCE.



"The MSCE is a testament to our commitment to working with our partners to build strong, lasting relationships that enhance our collective medical capabilities," said Colonel Larry McCord, CENTCOM’s Command Surgeon. "Through events like these, we can share knowledge and expertise, improve our medical practices, and enhance our ability to work together in the face of any medical challenge."



Of particular focus was the identification of opportunities to partner and innovate to address common health challenges. This was pursued through presentations from senior health leaders and supporting organizations, through tours of local facilities to highlight current education and practice methodologies, and informal discussion throughout.



Attendees toured the University of South Florida’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS) and the James H. Haley VA Hospital. CAMLS is one of the world’s largest medical simulation facilities exclusively dedicated to training healthcare professionals.



“CENTCOM and the partner nations provided beneficial lectures and tours during the conference,” said Brig. Gen. Dr. Mohamed Al-Khawalde, of the Jordanian Armed Forces. “We all benefited from many of the topics raised, in addition to providing much of our own expertise in military medicine and healing injuries during wartime.”



The MSCE underscores CENTCOM's ongoing efforts to improve medical capabilities and foster relationships with partner nations. By working together to improve medical capabilities, CENTCOM continues to build strong and effective partnerships with countries in the region.



“Such medical conferences are essential to our region’s partnership efforts as they explore collaboration possibilities with the attending countries and come together with a global health plan,” said Maj. Gen Dr. Yasser Hussain Mandourak, of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces.