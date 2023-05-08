US Naval Community College Begins Accepting Applications for Maritime Logistics

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | The U.S. Naval Community College officially began accepting applications for its...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | The U.S. Naval Community College officially began accepting applications for its Associate of Science in Logistics (Maritime) degree program Tuesday, May 9. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. Graphic illustration created using a photograph, layers, text, and a graphic logo. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College officially began accepting applications for its Associate of Science in Logistics (Maritime) degree program Tuesday, May 9.



USNCC worked with Arizona State University to provide a naval-relevant degree program focused on those who work in supply and logistics for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.



“We’re excited to further the lifelong learning process of the naval logistics community,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “These Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will develop a set of skills and earn credentials that set them up for success for the rest of their lives.”



This degree includes the Naval Studies Certificate, a five-course, fifteen-credit program based on naval sciences courses taught in the U.S. Naval Academy and Naval ROTC programs. These 15 credits are applied to the associate degree programs and count towards the required courses for the degree. The courses include Naval Ethics and Leadership; Modern Naval History; Naval Force Design and Concepts; Civilian and Military Organization, Policies, and American Government; and the certificate capstone course Introduction to Geopolitics.



The Associate of Science in Logistics (Maritime) degree is completed completely online and has established pathways to one of several related four-year degrees with little to no loss of credit. The Associate of Science in Logistics (Maritime) with ASU, which is pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents and ASU faculty governance, will have an established transfer path to a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management, a Bachelor of Arts in Business (Global Logistics), a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Business and Technology Solutions, or Bachelor of Arts in Entrepreneurial Leadership offered by ASU. Included in the AS is the Certificate of Maritime Logistics.



“Whether it’s boots, beans, or bullets, these naval professionals make it happen,” said Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley, USNCC’s senior enlisted leader, about the maritime logistics degrees. “We want our maritime logistics professionals to work smarter and more efficiently, and furthering their education will help impact the entire naval force for the better.”



Active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and Coast Guard Reservists can fill out an application on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu. The first courses will start in August 2023.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.