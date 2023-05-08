Winn Army Community Hospital celebrates 40 years of service

Winn Army Community Hospital invites community members to join a live broadcast celebrating 40 Years of Service to the Fort Stewart Community during a ceremony, 9 a.m., May 22 on Fort Stewart.



The ceremony will be broadcast on the hospital’s social media site, www.facebook.com/winncares.



In November of 1940, the first Army hospital was established at then-Camp Stewart. The mission of the hospital was to provide medical support to the troops training to deploy to the European, Mediterranean, and Pacific Theaters of World War II.



On May 20, 1983 the ribbon was cut on Winn Army Community Hospital, a modern medical treatment facility named for Brigadier General Dean Flewellyn Winn Sr., a medical doctor who was a native of Georgia. Winn was a graduate of the Army Medical School who served with distinction during both World Wars and commanded several Army hospitals in the United States and overseas.



Soon after it was established, Winn ACH was emersed in its mission support to Soldiers and Families and focused on growing, improving and enhancing primary care services for Soldiers, Families and retirees.



In the 2000s other medical facilities were created to join what would later be called the Low Country Market including Tuttle Army Health Clinic on Hunter Army Airfield; Marne North Troop Medical Clinic; Lloyd Hawks Troops Medical Clinic, and the Richmond Hill Medical Home.



During the May 22 ceremony, a prominent figure in the evolution of services at Winn ACH, Lt. Gen. (Retired) Ronald J. Place, will return as guest speaker. A former Winn ACH Commander and recent Defense Health Agency Director, Place saw some of the early expansions of the hospital and watched at services evolved to ensure Soldiers and units remained ready to answer the nations call.



In January 2012, Place helped break ground as the hospital began phase 1 of a 23.1 million hospital expansion project. The project included a 65,000 square foot expansion and 1,000 square foot alteration to the existing 360,000 square-foot medical facility. A year later, officials with Fort Stewart and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District, and Winn Army Hospital broke ground on phase two of the expansion in January 2013.



In 2018, Winn ACH became one of 26 hospitals state-wide -- and the only military hospital in Georgia; to be certified as a level 4 medical trauma center. The designation identified Winn ACH as part of a larger emergency partnership – identifying the hospital as a site that can begin the process for resuscitation, stabilization, and then moving them to the level one trauma center for further services.



Then Maj. Gen. Ronald J. Place, serving as the Director, National Capital Region-Atlantic Medical Directorate, Defense Health Agency was the guest speaker for the Level 4 certification recognition ceremony.



On May 22, the U.S. Army Medical Department-Fort Stewart / Low Country Market leadership of Col. Jason Seery and Command Sgt. Maj. Jan “Eddy” Miller invite community members to join the hospital in recalling its roots and sharing insight into the future.



Media interested in attending the ceremony should contact the Low Country Market Public Affairs Office no later 1 p.m. May 19 at (912) 435-6663 or usarmy.stewart.medcom-wbamc.mbx.pao@health.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 12:50 Story ID: 444270 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winn Army Community Hospital celebrates 40 years of service, by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.