Military Pediatricians Make Strong Showing at Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting

Pediatricians and pediatric researchers from the Uniformed Services University (USU) and throughout the Military Health System all but dominated the presentations and poster sessions at the Pediatric Academic Societies annual meeting held April 27-May 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C.



More than 45 clinicians and scientists from USU led a workshop, presented a poster or lectured at the meeting, speaking about their research to the broader pediatric community. Pediatricians and pediatric researchers from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Brooke Army Medical Center, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Darnall Army Community Hospital, Madigan Army Medical Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center, and Naval Medical Center San Diego also presented at the event.



According to the Pediatric Academic Societies, the annual meeting "connects thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers worldwide. This international gathering offers opportunities for a global audience of physician-scientists, clinicians, and educators to share research, explore new ideas, build career opportunities, and collaborate on future projects. Presentations cover issues of interest to generalists as well as topics critical to a wide array of specialty and sub-specialty areas. The PAS Meeting is produced through the partnership of four leading pediatric associations: the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Academic Pediatrics Association, the American Pediatric Society, and the Society for Pediatric Research."



During the meeting, a panel of medical education experts also announced an array of “Top Articles” published in 2022, to include two studies led by USU faculty members: “Extending growth curves: A trajectory monitoring approach to identification and interventions in struggling medical student learners,” and “ACGME Milestones in the Real World: A Qualitative Study Exploring Response Process Evidence,” led respectively by Dr. Ryan Landoll, assistant dean for Pre-Clinical Sciences, and Army Col. Ashley Maranich, assistant dean for Clinical Sciences in the Office of Student Affairs.



Dr. Binny Chokshi, an associate professor of Pediatrics at USU, was among those who led one of the workshops, which focused on how to support a trauma-informed primary care environment.



"Trauma-informed care is a healthcare framework that recognizes the impact of life experiences on health outcomes and seeks to instill trust and empathy between patients and providers,” she said. “As military children can experience unique adversities, such as parental deployments, or frequent locations, in addition to exposure to a unique culture of resilience, a trauma-informed, strengths-based approach to care is paramount."



USU researchers also presented and displayed posters on their studies that have looked at the effects of virtual learning during the pandemic on children’s mental health, food insecurity in military families, and the rates of cardiac complaints in children before and after the pandemic. Research topics also included the use of teletraining to ensure effective ventilation in neonatal resuscitation, training of military pediatricians to support mental health care in the primary care setting, and the effects of cognitive fatigue on anxiety in children and adolescents.



The meeting kicked off with a welcome from keynote speaker Dr. Wanda Barfield, director of the Division of Reproductive Health in the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barfield, a graduate of the then Walter Reed Army Medical Center Pediatric residency program and a professor of Pediatrics at USU, presented the meeting’s keynote address on the role pediatric professionals can play in improving maternal health.



"The uniformed services provide wonderful opportunities to explore research,” Barfield said. “It is important for military and civilian researchers to continue sharing data and knowledge to improve health in this country."



Dr. Cade Nylund, professor of Pediatrics at USU, echoed similar sentiments.



"Uniformed pediatricians work across the domains of research, education, public health and military leadership,” he said. “It’s exciting to see so many of our local and national USU pediatric faculty, and other military pediatricians and scientists, showcase their innovative research that will help improve the health and well-being of military children."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 11:47 Story ID: 444256 Location: MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Pediatricians Make Strong Showing at Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting, by Sarah Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.