Oregon State University ROTC 2023 Joint Service Review

Oregon State University ROTC cadets and Cadre with reviewing officer Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, at the end of the Oregon State University ROTC Joint Service Review May 5, 2023, at the Oregon State University Memorial Union Field. The Joint Service Review allows future officers to showcase their skills, discipline, and professionalism to the reviewing officer and guests. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Army, Navy, and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) programs at Oregon State University proudly present their annual Joint Service Review on May 5, 2023, at the Oregon State University Memorial Union Field. This event is a celebration of the commitment, dedication, and hard work of the cadets who are training to become officers in the United States Military. The Joint Service Review allows these future officers to showcase their skills, discipline, and professionalism to the reviewing officer and guests.



The reviewing officer for this year's Joint Service Review is Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard. During Stencel's speech, he said, " It's a privilege to be here and to play a small part in the continuing history of the Oregon State military science program, the cadets and midshipmen. It will be the foundation of our nation's defense. This event is a display of your hard work and discipline. More importantly, it's a display of teamwork and tradition."



Stencel stated during his speech, "Choosing to serve our nation is an individual act. But it is indeed a decision to be part of something greater than oneself. It is a commitment to put service first and continue in the footsteps of the great American military leaders that came before you and often sacrificed so much."



Perhaps the highlight of the Joint Service Review is the "pass in review" parade, where the cadets and midshipmen march in formation in front of the reviewing officer and guests. The precision and discipline displayed by their marching during this parade is truly remarkable and is a testament to their dedication and commitment to becoming officers in the United States Military.



The Joint Service Review is a special event for the cadets and midshipmen, who work hard year-round to prepare for it. Army ROTC Professor of Military Science Lt. Col. David McRae said, "This is a historic event for our program, referred to as the West Point of the West; it's a tradition that OSU Army ROTC cadets have been participating in for 106 years."



The Army, Navy, and Air Force ROTC programs at Oregon State University are proud to present their Joint Service Review annually. It is an opportunity to showcase their cadets' talent and dedication and honor the commitment and sacrifice of those who serve in the United States military. In addition, the Joint Service Review is an event that brings together the entire university community, military personnel, and their families to celebrate the shared values of duty, honor, and country.



