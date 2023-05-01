YPG Soldiers participate in Special Olympics Torch Run

Photo By Ana Henderson | U.S. Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Soldiers proudly participated in the annual Special...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | U.S. Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Soldiers proudly participated in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run in mid-April. YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill and Soldiers from the Airborne Test Force, Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi and Sgt. Casey Simmons, represented YPG during the two-mile portion. Elinbabi proudly took the torch from a member of the Somerton Police Department as they reached the end of Somerton along Main Street. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Soldiers proudly participated in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run in mid-April.



The annual torch run includes local law enforcement and uniformed services agencies gathering to support the Special Olympics in Yuma by each running a leg of the route from San Luis to the Colorado River State Historic Park in Yuma.



YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill and Soldiers from the Airborne Test Force, Staff Sgt. Ahmed Elinbabi and Sgt. Casey Simmons, represented YPG during their two-mile portion. Elinbabi proudly took the torch from a member of the Somerton Police Department as they reached the end of Somerton along Main Street.



He then handed it over to Simmons who jokes that he timed it perfectly to give the torch to Gill just before they reached the bottom of the hill leading to Cocopah Casino. They were the only team running up hill yet managed to do it with ease.



It might have been because they had a huge support system with patrol and motorcycle officers guiding them, bystanders cheering them on and passersby driving slowly watching as they made their way to the next leg of the run.



“It was cool, I didn’t expect it to be as big as it was. Seeing the emergency lights and traffic being stopped, I didn’t expect that. It was really cool to see.” Simmons



Gill passed the Torch to the Cocopah Police Department and remarked “It was outstanding, a great event for a great cause.”



Afterwards the Soldiers traveled to the Colorado River State Historic Park in Yuma, by vehicle this time, and mingled with the Special Olympians for a bit.



“Yuma Proving Ground is way out there so being a part of the community gives you a sense of belonging,” said Elinbabi. We definitely enjoyed the event and supporting a good cause.”