DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. -- An active-duty Airman assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing was found deceased May 8, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m. in their residence on Dover AFB.



The name of the deceased will be released 24 hours after next-of-kin notification. The cause of death is currently under investigation.



“We are deeply saddened over the loss of a Team Dover Airman,” said Col. Matt Husemann, 436th AW commander. “Our focus right now is to support the member’s family, co-workers and all of those affected by this tragic loss. Members of the Dover Family are encouraged to reach out to one of our many helping agencies anytime, but especially during this difficult time."



If you have additional questions, please email 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 10:40 Story ID: 444244 Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Death of an Airman at Dover Air Force Base, by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.