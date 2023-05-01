Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMRU San Antonio hosts 5th Mission Possible

    NAMRU San Antonio hosts 5th Mission Possible

    Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 3, 2023) – Military and support...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 3, 2023) – Military and support personnel assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio attended the fifth edition of “Mission Possible,” an information-sharing event held at the Battlefield Health and Trauma (BHT) Research Institute.

    The purpose of “Mission Possible” is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of the three science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates.

    NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 10:18
    Story ID: 444236
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU San Antonio hosts 5th Mission Possible, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAMRU San Antonio hosts 5th Mission Possible
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts 5th Mission Possible
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts 5th Mission Possible
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts 5th Mission Possible
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts 5th Mission Possible
    NAMRU San Antonio hosts 5th Mission Possible

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Military City USA
    Military Medicine
    America's Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT