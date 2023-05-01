Remains of World War II Soldier, Electra, Texas, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

Courtesy Photo | The remains of World War II Soldier U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Carney will be...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The remains of World War II Soldier U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Carney will be interred May 17, at Arlington National Cemetery. A native of Electra, Texas, the 20-year-old gunner was killed in action Aug. 1, 1943, when the B-24 Liberator he was aboard crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred May 17, at Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services for U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Carney will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, preceding the interment.



A native of Electra, Texas, Carney was a gunner assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. He was serving aboard a B-24 Liberator aircraft Aug. 1, 1943, when it crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania. His remains could not be identified following the war. Remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania. Carney was just 20 years old.



Following the war, the American Graves Registration Command, tasked with recovering fallen American personnel, disinterred all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification. More than 80 unknowns could not be identified and were subsequently permanently interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.



In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses, sending them to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.



Carney was accounted for by the DPAA June 21, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA, and autosomal DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about Staff Sgt. Carney, go to https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3072970/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-carney-r/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 703-998-9200.





-30-