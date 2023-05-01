South Pasadena, California, Native Serves Aboard USS Milius While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

A South Pasadena, California, native and 2015 graduate of South Pasadena High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69).



Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jeremiah Escandon joined the Navy in 2019 and is now forward-deployed aboard Milius to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“At the time I joined the navy, I knew I wanted to do firefighting,” said Escandon. “The Navy gave me an opportunity to do what I wanted to do and also provided an opportunity to travel.”



As a damage controlman, Escandon is one of the Sailors primarily responsible for responding to casualties and potentially saving the ship from fire, flooding or any other potential hazard.



“I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter or a policeman,” said Escandon. “I’ve always wanted to have a career where I could help people, so I think damage controlman is a perfect fit.”



According to Escandon, he has also enjoyed many rewards outside of his primary job duties during his time in the Navy.



“It’s been rewarding to represent the U.S. overseas,” said Escandon. “I’ve also learned a lot of lessons in leadership and discipline, and I’ve been able to see parts of the world I wouldn’t have been able to see outside the Navy.”



Escandon offered a word of advice for those who are thinking about military service.



“If you’re unsure about a career path, the Navy is a good place to discover yourself and figure out what you want to do,” said Escandon. “The Navy has the resources to help you get where you want to go, whether that involves staying in the Navy or moving on to something else.”



Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

