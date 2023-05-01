Iowa, Minnesota Army National Guard wins Region IV BWC titles

NEWTON FALLS, OHIO – The last time the Region IV Best Warrior Competition was held in Ohio was in 2016. This year, the battle returned. Soldiers from across the Midwest and competitors from Republic of Serbia and Hungary gathered for a five-day competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, May 3-7, 2023.



“These types of events improve morale by building on friendships and camaraderie,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Sheldon Chambliss, state command sergeant major, Ohio Army National Guard. “They met four days ago, and we know they are building lasting relationships. I have seen it through this spirited competition.”



Fourteen enlisted and noncommissioned officers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, sent its State BWC Soldier and NCO of the Year to compete in the regions’ rigorous training events that tested the mental and physical fortitude of each competitor.



“Competition makes us better, competition is what pushes us to find our human limits,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Ohio adjutant general. “Our nation needs us, and quite frankly, the world needs this.”



In the end, Staff Sgt. Leo Kerfeld, infantryman, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Minnesota Army National Guard, took home the NCO title, while Spc. John Shields, combat medic specialist, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard, won the enlisted title.



Kerfeld said his family was his motivation.



“I have two little boys and it’s important to me to be the best father I can be,” said Kerfeld. “This just shows my boys that this is the norm. Hopefully, they see that and pick up on it, too.”



Each competitor worked their way through the Army Combat Fitness Test, water survival, a 12-mile ruck march, land navigation, the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, and various other events. The EPFA challenged the Soldiers with a 1-mile run, 30 dead-stop hand-release push-ups, a 100-meter sprint, then immediately lifted 16 sandbags onto a 66-inch tall platform, a 50-meter farmers carry with two 40-pound water cans, a 25-meter-high crawl, a 25-meter three-five second rush, and another 1-mile run.



“You have to come into this, even if it gets hard, with the mind to keep going,” said Shields. “If that means losing a little bit of sleep to study – it will only help.”



The 19 competitors consisted of two Soldiers from the seven states and five competitors from Ohio National Guard state partners Hungary and the Republic of Serbia.



“This year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the cooperation of Ohio state and Hungary,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Zoltan Kaszab, command senior enlisted leader, Hungarian Defence Forces



Kaszab said he has enjoyed seeing the partnership come to a point where troops from both countries are participating in each other's events.



“I believe [in] interoperability,” Kazab added. “It means we can work along with other nations’ … but at least we can have a common ground, No. 1, the language; No. 2, knowing procedures. So if we can make the foundation here we can work anywhere in the world.”



Kaszab said working together in events such as this makes the alliance stronger, and that it is important to strengthen the friendship with the U.S. forces.



Along with the award titles and trophies, Ohio gave an NCO and Soldier, The People First, Winning Matters Leadership Award, a peer-selected award that allows Soldiers to be recognized for their outstanding teamwork during the competition. Each of the Soldiers cheered and encouraged each other until the very end, showing that competitiveness and teamwork coexist.

The competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. Winners will represent the Army National Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition in Anchorage, Alaska, later this year. There, they will compete against Soldiers from throughout the Army to be named the Army’s Soldier and NCO of the Year.



The Region IV BWC individuals:



Spc. Gustavo Olea, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, 135th Chemical Company, 44th Chemical Battalion, 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Illinois Army National Guard.



Sgt. Tyler Engbretson, infantryman, Troop C, 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard.



Spc. Dillon Parker, infantryman, Company A, 2nd Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Indiana Army National Guard.



Sgt. Christopher Swygart, infantryman, Company A, 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment, 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Indiana Army National Guard.



Spc. John Shields, combat medic specialist, Company C, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard.



Staff Sgt. Nathaniel McCory, carpentry and masonry specialist, Company E, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard.



Spc. Eliot VanPelt, combat medic specialist, Medical Readiness Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Michigan Army National Guard.



Sgt. Timothy Downes, religious affairs specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 246th Transportation Battalion, 272nd Regional Support Group, Michigan Army National Guard.



Spc. Gabriel Senf, infantryman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Minnesota Army National Guard.



Staff Sgt. Leo Kerfeld, infantryman, Company C, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Minnesota Army National Guard.



Pfc. Max Walls, military police officer, 324th Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, Ohio Army National Guard.





Sgt. 1st Class Justin Landerman, air missile defense crewmember, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 174th Air Defense Brigade, Ohio Army National Guard.



Spc. William Warner, infantryman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Wisconsin Army National Guard.



Sgt. Taylor Reichow, multiple launch rocket system crewmember, Battery B, 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery Regiment, 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Wisconsin Army National Guard.



State Partnership Program competitors:



Warrant Officer Csaba Demko, recruiter, Recruiting Command, Hungarian Defence Forces.



Sgt. Szilard Fazekas, drill sergeant, 38th Reservists Battalion, Hungarian Defence Forces.



Sgt. Nikola Krstic, infantryman, Military Police Detachment Cobra, Serbian Armed Forces.



Staff Sgt. Ivan Jeremic, infantryman, 72nd Special Operations Brigade, Serbian Armed Forces.



Sgt. Luka Plazinic, infantryman, 72nd Special Operations Brigade, Serbian Armed Forces.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 17:25 Story ID: 444204 Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa, Minnesota Army National Guard wins Region IV BWC titles, by SPC Sierra Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.