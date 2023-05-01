301 FW Delayed Entry Program prepares recruits for basic training

Eleven recruits, members of the Delayed Entry Program, attend a briefing at the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas on May 6, 2023. Recruits learn the Airman's Creed, customs and courtesies, Air Force history, and do physical training, among other activities that help prepare them for what they will encounter at basic training.

