Airmen of the Burgh: Tech Sgt. Madeline Reeb

Tech. Sgt. Madeline Reeb currently serves at the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron as the non-commissioned officer in charge of dental services. Her current responsibilities consist of patient care, infection control, and dental programs, which ensures military personnel are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. It has been approximately 10 years since she joined the military in July 2013. Six of those years were spent in active duty service.



Reeb thought that it was a great opportunity to travel and chose dental because of her passion for it.



“I love dental,” stated Reeb. “I do it on the outside too. I’m in school right now for dental hygiene.”



Currently, Reeb is a dental assistant but as she progresses through school courses at Westmoreland County Community College, her goal is to become a dental hygienist. The difference is a more in-depth portion of the job, which would include cleaning the patients’ teeth and doing periodontal maintenance.



Her current goals consist of graduating from dental hygiene school, finding a job within her career field, and being a good mom to her two- and four-year-old daughters.



Master Sgt. Brian Sauls, acting first sergeant of the 911th ASTS, met Reeb approximately five years ago in March. At the time of Reeb and Sauls meeting, Reeb was only a senior airman. Sauls describes Reeb as dedicated and unafraid of the tasks ahead of her. He stated he didn’t have to worry about her skills and proficiency due to her work as an active duty dental technician.



“She was sailing pretty smoothly,” said Sauls. “As far as a troop goes, she is always looking to do better.”



Sauls said Reeb is someone who grows quickly within the career field because of her attention to detail.



“I got to watch her go from a junior NCO into an actual leader,” said Sauls. “I also watched her have to be the disciplinarian as well, which is encouraging because as a leader you need both sides. I appreciate her tremendously … for me to step away and to continue assisting the unit the way I do, I have to be able to trust that she’s going to take care of home base, because it’s mission first.”



The advice that Reeb would give to any new, incoming reservist is as follows:



“Listen to your supervisor,” said Reeb. “They know best.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 08:40 Story ID: 444179 Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US