San Diego Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Sea of Japan.

SEA OF JAPAN (May 5, 2023) A San Diego native and 2018 graduate of the University of Arizona is serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113).



Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Naftalin is a Sonar Technician (Surface), also known as STG, serving aboard USS John Finn, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I decided to join the Navy because I knew from when I was 14 that I was going to go into the military,” said Naftalin. “I’m the 4th generation in my family to do so and the first one to enlist, and the Navy seemed like the best fit for me at the time.”



Sonar Technician’s track, classify and localize contacts of interest. They operate surface sonar and other oceanographic systems and operate surface ship underwater fire control systems.



“Sonar Technicians are responsible for locating and tracking surface and sub-surface ships to protect either our ship or those in a Task Force,” said Naftalin. “We provide an early warning against ships attempting to close in on vital assets in the Navy.”



John Finn recently shifted homeports from San Diego to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Naftalin is prepared to enjoy life to the fullest while stationed in Japan.



“I cannot wait to try all the sushi I can get my hands on,” said Naftalin. “Between that, and getting to explore a brand new country that I never would have been able to go to otherwise, I’m pretty excited to be here.”



Even though it can be exciting to be stationed in a foreign country, there can be some drawbacks for forward-deployed service members.



“I definitely miss my family,” said Naftalin. “They’re extremely proud of what I’m doing and are nothing but supportive when I talk to them. Their support definitely helps me stay grounded.”



Some Sailors might find it difficult to be halfway across the world, but Naftalin says that the people he works with make it easier.



“The people of this command, especially those of Weapons Department, are some of the nicest people I have ever had the pleasure to work with,” said Naftalin. “It is a privilege getting to work alongside and learn from them every day.”



John Finn is forward-deployed to Commander, Task Force 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

