State Chaplain of the Ga. National Guard Promoted to Colonel

Chaplain Lt. Col. David Burris, state chaplain for the Georgia National Guard, was promoted to colonel during a ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. May 6, 2023. Burris has served as the state chaplain since March 5, 2023.



Major General Randall Simmons, former commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, recalled highlights of Burris’s career during his remarks at the ceremony.



“Burris is an engaged, servant leader,” said Simmons. “You have definitely touched many over time.”



Simmons remembered his deployment to Afghanistan as a lieutenant colonel in command of the 1st Squadron 108th Cavalry Regiment during which Burris served as the squadron chaplain.



“My team, sergeant major and I, were on the road all the time, and Chaplain Burris was always there,” said Simmons. We always had a seat for the chaplain, and he was with us all the time, often in very hostile territory. But we never had to cancel a mission because of fear because fear can be cancelled by faith.”



Burris grew up in Arkansas and enlisted in the Arkansas National Guard as an infantryman in 1984. While serving, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Biblical Studies from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.



Burris left the National Guard after seven years enlisted service. His education continued at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas where he earned a Master of Divinity degree. Heeding the call to serve, Burris resumed his military career by joining the Georgia National Guard in 2006. Assigned as chaplain for the 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, Burris mobilized in 2009 serving the spiritual needs of the squadron during combat operations in Afghanistan. Upon return in 2010, he was assigned as the brigade chaplain for the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and was again mobilized to Afghanistan in 2014. In 2020, Burris mobilized in support of the Southwest Border Mission where he provided spiritual support to service members assigned to Joint Task Force North. Since returning from the border mission he has served as the State Chaplain for the Georgia Army National Guard.



Following his promotion, Burris thanked his family, members of the chaplain community, and Soldiers for their support over his career.



“Thank all of you who are sitting here today,” said Burris. You mean a lot to my wife and me and thank you for gathering with us in celebration.”

