Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. Forrest Sibley

For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Staff Sgt. Forrest Sibley, 21st Special Tactics Squadron combat controller.



Sibley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1983. He entered active duty in November 2008 and upon completion of basic training entered the two-year training pipeline to become a CCT.



Upon graduation in 2010, Sibley was assigned to the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron. Later, he was assigned to the 24th Special Tactics Squadron before arriving at the 21st STS. Sibley deployed four times, three to Afghanistan and once to Africa.



He was wounded and killed in action while attempting to pass through an Afghan Commando controlled security checkpoint located between Camp Bastion and Camp Antonik. Sibley was in the lead vehicle of a convoy returning to Camp Antonik. Upon arriving at the checkpoint, an Afghan interpreter got out of the lead vehicle and briefly met with the Afghan Commando guards to provide the password for the day. As the interpreter made his way back to the vehicle, one of the Afghan Commando guards raised his weapon. The driver put the vehicle in reverse and notified everyone on the radio of an insider attack. This was followed by the Afghan Commando guard firing into the vehicle, killing Sibley and the driver of the vehicle.



Sibley’s military awards included a Bronze Star with Valor, three Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Air Force Combat Action Medal.



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

