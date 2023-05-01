Journey Of An Optimist: J.P. Lane, Purple Heart recipient and motivational speaker, visits I Corps

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., -- Physical. Mental. Social. Spiritual.



These four pillars form J.P. Lane’s life foundation, a former combat engineer-turned motivational speaker who survived three improvised explosive devices (IED) during a 2010-2011 deployment to Afghanistan.



The third blast, a 200-pound IED, would claim both his legs and ultimately bring him on a journey sharing his story of strength and perseverance with audiences in the U.S. and abroad.



J.P. Lane’s story started on 9/11, as an eighth grader in his hometown of Green Bay, Wisconsin.



“I was in language arts class when my teacher rolled a television in our classroom,” said Lane. “My classmates and I watched in horror as the twin towers collapsed before our eyes. In that moment, I promised myself I would enlist in the Army in order to prevent this tragedy from ever happening again.”



In 2008, at the age of 20, Lane fulfilled his promise by enlisting in the Army as a combat engineer, personally asking his recruiter for the most dangerous job available. After completing basic training and advanced individual training, Lane’s unit deployed to Afghanistan with the mission of clearing IEDs from high-traffic routes.



“The third explosion was actually supposed to be my day off,” said Lane. “My commander asked for volunteers, so I raised my hand. Complacency had already gotten the best of us, so we decided against checking a previously-cleared pothole. On July 2, 2011, my vehicle and I were blown up by a 200-pound IED.”



Lane endured what he describes as pain he would never wish on anyone, bearing the mental and emotional toll of 26 surgeries and six weeks spent in a coma.



“Twelve times I almost ended my life,” said Lane. “Besides my immediate family, none of my schoolmates or childhood friends bothered to visit me in recovery. When my Army buddies spent their hard-earned money to come visit, those moments meant everything. Their presence boosted me, giving me the strength I needed to push through the tough times.”



Despite being told by doctors that he would never walk on prosthetics, Lane maintained his strong foundation by becoming the first double amputee to recover in only six months and use prosthetics. Now working for the Army as a motivational speaker, Lane regularly visits with fellow comrades by sharing his story in hopes of inspiring others.



“I had the opportunity to revisit Afghanistan in 2018 for a proper exit,” said Lane. “I was able to visit the hospital I was first recovering at after being blown up. I also sat in the same model vehicle in which I survived that third explosion. Nothing compared to the feeling of leaving Afghanistan on my own two feet, prosthetic feet, with my head held high.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, senior enlisted advisor for America’s First Corps, had the opportunity to talk with Lane on his recent visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, asking about his foundation and what gives him the strength to push through tough times.



“My 200-pound bomb may not be your 200-pound bomb,” said Lane. “We’re all human. We all have our difficulties. My definition of PTSD is Post Traumatic Successful Domination, because I know I can overcome anything with my four pillars. Life doesn’t care what you’ve already been through. It’s about knowing you have the right foundation to keep moving forward.”

