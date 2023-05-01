U.S. Marines Demonstrate Devil Dog Dare for Civil Air Patrol

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams, a combat photographer assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams, a combat photographer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, flies on the high ropes challenge course at the Devil Dog Dare, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 3, 2023. Marines demonstrated the high ropes challenge course for senior members of the Civil Air Patrol North Carolina Wing as part of their tour of the installation to see its potential to host the cadet’ programs annual week-long encampment in the summer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

Senior members of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) North Carolina Wing visited Devil Dog Dare for a demonstration of the amenities offered on the installation, at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 3, 2023. The CAP North Carolina Wing toured MCAS Cherry Point to see the capabilities of the installation for its potential to hosts the wing’s cadet programs annual week-long, overnight encampment.



Since its founding on December 1, 1941, the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary public service organization of the U.S. Air Force, provides civilian aviators resources to conduct emergency service missions and promote aerospace, science, technology, engineering and math, and aviation education through the CAP’s cadet program. The cadet program provides teens ages twelve through eighteen with an annual week-long summer trip, often staying on military installations to provide the cadets with a sense of what life in the military is like.