U.S. Marines Demonstrate Devil Dog Dare for Civil Air Patrol

Senior members of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) North Carolina Wing visited Devil Dog Dare for a demonstration of the amenities offered on the installation, at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 3, 2023. The CAP North Carolina Wing toured MCAS Cherry Point to see the capabilities of the installation for its potential to hosts the wing’s cadet programs annual week-long, overnight encampment.
Since its founding on December 1, 1941, the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary public service organization of the U.S. Air Force, provides civilian aviators resources to conduct emergency service missions and promote aerospace, science, technology, engineering and math, and aviation education through the CAP’s cadet program. The cadet program provides teens ages twelve through eighteen with an annual week-long summer trip, often staying on military installations to provide the cadets with a sense of what life in the military is like.
