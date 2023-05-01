Norfolk Naval Shipyard Recognized as Leading Apprenticeship in the Region

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Apprentice Program was recognized by the Department of Labor...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Apprentice Program was recognized by the Department of Labor (DoL) as the leading registered apprenticeship in its region within the Commonwealth of Virginia for 2022 as well as for 57 years of service as a registered Apprenticeship within the DoL. Pictured from left to right: Apprentice Program Administrative Supervisor Tony Carter, Apprentice Program Trade Theory Supervisor Jeff Butler, Production Resources Officer Capt. Frank Gasperetti, Apprentice Program Director Colby Tynes, and Assistant Apprentice Program Administrator Troy Williams. see less | View Image Page

For more than 100 years, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has welcomed thousands of individuals into the Apprentice Program, a four-year program that offers selected candidates a chance to earn a competitive salary while they learn a trade through theory training and on-the-job experience. And recently, the NNSY Apprentice Program was recognized by the Department of Labor (DoL) as the leading registered apprenticeship in its region within the Commonwealth of Virginia for 2022 as well as for 57 years of service as a registered Apprenticeship within the DoL.



The program is run by a staff of dedicated instructors and facilitators across 23 trades within the shipyard as well as works through a partnership with Tidewater Community College (TCC) so apprentices can receive their Technician Career Studies Certification alongside their apprenticeship within the shipyard. The apprentices are also given on-the-job training from mentors within the shop to aid in the growth and learning of each apprentice that comes through the gates, helping to build a talented workforce aimed to deliver our Navy’s fleet on time, every time, to protect America.



“Our program is built on quality training that is continuous throughout their time here at the shipyard, with a huge support from our instructors and the shops that work with our apprentices to give them the best experience on the job,” said Apprentice Program Director Colby Tynes. “It’s a ONE TEAM effort to build the quality mechanics that tackle the hard work we accomplish at America’s Shipyard daily.”



NNSY was recognized for its continuous successes with apprenticeship classes, with retention rates at a consistent high, innovating in the training provided to their apprentices to ensure competency in their abilities, and building a diverse workforce of skilled mechanics who go above and beyond the call of duty.



“This award marks a celebration for all the hard work everyone – from our instructors to our apprentices – has put into the program,” said Apprentice Program Trade Theory Supervisor Jeff Butler. “We push out qualified, quality mechanics each and every year and this is a reflection of everyone in the program and the job they do.”



Production Resources Officer Capt. Frank Gasperetti said, “It is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team. NNSY is an employer of choice and is truly one of the best places to work towards a lasting career for our nation.”



Since receiving this honor, the team members have been looking for ways to improve the way they do business.



“We are excited to build on the momentum of this award by now having the opportunity in our new Production Training Facility (Bldg. 1763) to really expand on the practical portion of our program,” said Butler. “Having a dedicated area for hands-on learning will only increase the learning experience for our apprentices and hopefully lead to an even more successful workforce.”



Tynes added, “We’re always learning something new from each of our classes and take that feedback to improve the program as a whole. Whether it’s adjusting the learning processes, bringing in new equipment, or finding new and exciting methods for learning on the job – we’re always open to do what’s best for the team.”



Congratulations to the NNSY Apprentice Program Staff and Supervisors:



• Brian Madison, Sheet Metal Trade Theory Instructor

• John Saboo, Outside Machinist Trade Theory Instructor

• Mike Harmon, Boat Builder / Woodcrafter Trade Theory Instructor

• Francis Boldt, Pipefitter Trade Theory Instructor

• Tony Beckwith, Welder Trade Theory Instructor

• Gene Bundy, Fabric Worker Trade Theory Instructor

• Mike Mosca, Boilermaker Trade Theory Instructor

• Ronnie Ramos, Inside Machinist Trade Theory Instructor

• Tiffany Felton, Painter Trade Theory Instructor

• Kwamne Baker, Shipfitter Trade Theory SME

• Steve Morgan, Electrician/Electronics Trade theory Instructor

• Manny Arcelona, Electrician / Electronics Trade Theory Instructor

• David Rymer, Electrician / Electronics Trade Theory Instructor

• Giovanni Sorbello, Insulator Trade theory SME

• Latoya Taylor, Assistant Apprentice Program Administrator

• Troy Williams, Assistant Apprentice Program Administrator

• Jennifer Cousette, NNSY/TCC Apprentice Liaison

• Michaela Taylor, NNSY / TCC Apprentice Liaison

• Joan Suiter, Apprentice Program Timekeeper

• McCoy “Pete” Powell, Apprentice Program Timekeeper

• Jeff Butler, Apprentice Program Trade Theory Supervisor

• Tony Carter, Apprentice Program Administrative Supervisor

• Colby Tynes, Apprentice Program Director

• Michael Matusiak, Shop 11/17 Supervisor

• R. Byron Pate, Code 920 Non-Nuclear CTDL and Training Supervisor

• Joey Bottum, Shop 26 Supervisor

• Donald E. Mason, Shop 31 Supervisor

• Roslyn Hern, Shop 38 Supervisor

• Desiree Manley, Shop 41 Supervisor

• Tywanda Hall, Code 930 Lead Resource Manager

• Timothy Sanders, Shop 31 Resource Manager

• Lance Corwin, Shop 51/67 Supervisor

• Donyell White, Shop 51/67 Supervisor

• Vanity Desince, Shop 67 Supervisor

• Suzanne Fizzano, Shop 56 Supervisor

• Amber Beatty, Shop 56 Supervisor

• April Jones, Shop 57 Supervisor

• Laura Herrin, Shop 06 Equipment Tooling Branch Head

• Blanche Tetzlaff, Shop 06 Non-Nuclear Tool Room Supervisor

• Tanya Sparrow, Shop 71 Supervisor

• Tyrone Rounds, Shop 64B/64W Supervisor

• JaLauna Anderson, Shop 71 Resource Manager

• Nicole Kirsch, Code 970 Non-Nuclear CTD Manager

• Jonathan Burchett, Shop 99 HV/IEM Supervisor

• Brian McPherson, Shop 89F/89S (64) Supervisor

• Thomas Clark, Shop 99 Supervisor

• LaToya Diggs, Code 990 Resource Manager

• Ebony Perry, Shop 72 Supervisor

• Jeffrey Shunk, Shop 72 Nuclear Resource Manager

• Chris Parker, Shop 72 Non-Nuclear Resource Manager

• Tia Hudgins Reid, Shop 98 Supervisor

• Leon Benjamin, Shop 98 Resource Manager

• Faith Kinnaird, Code 135 Supervisor

• Daniel Hardison, Code 135 Technical Support Branch Head (Acting)



And to the thousands who’ve been part of the NNSY Apprentice Program in the past and present, and the thousands that will join in the future – THANK YOU AND A JOB WELL-DONE!