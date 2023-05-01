AMC Soldiers, civilians recognized with NDIA awards

Courtesy Photo | Corby Dellarocco, president of the Tennessee Valley Chapter of the National Defense...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Corby Dellarocco, president of the Tennessee Valley Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association, presents a Leadership Excellence Award to Col. Samuel Glover, the military deputy to the Army Materiel Command G-8 Resource Management office, at an awards dinner April 18 at the Jackson Center in Huntsville, Alabama. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- The Tennessee Valley Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association recognized five members of the Army Materiel Command workforce during an awards dinner April 18 at the Jackson Center in Huntsville, Alabama.



The NDIA-TVC presented leadership, management and technology awards to the following AMC personnel:



• Col. Samuel Glover, Leadership Excellence Award

• Laundette Shea, Management Award

• Lt. Col. Perilla Swartz, Management Award

• Sgt. 1st Class Evangeline Chisholm, Technology Award

• Zena Tucker, Technology Award



They were among 25 award recipients who were recognized by the NDIA-TVC for their accomplishments, dedication and innovation in leadership, management and technology.



Swartz, a command strategic planner in AMC’s Commander’s Initiatives Group, was recognized for her role in managing a wide range of critical issues and high-profile programs across the organization affecting personnel, operations, supply, maintenance and resources.



“The Army has invested in me by sending me to Lean Six Sigma course and it paid for my MBA, so this is just a form of (Return on Investment) for the Army. I am using those skill sets I acquired by trying to find ways to increase efficiencies,” said Swartz.



She explained that as a leader she understands the importance of recognizing Soldiers and civilians through awards programs such as the annual NDIA-TVC workforce awards.



“Leaders are encouraged to acknowledge team members,” Swartz said. “Words of acknowledgment are great, but when these words are accompanied by an action the message is communicated to a greater degree and team members truly feel their hard work is acknowledged and appreciated.”



Swartz said she appreciates the support, encouragement and mentorship she has received from her leaders and co-workers during her time at AMC.



“This award has my name on it, but it belongs to the entire CIG team,” she said.



The NDIA-TVC has presented awards annually since 1995 recognizing the accomplishments and talents of government and defense contractor employees locally in the industrial base workforce.