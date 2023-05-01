The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, signed a project partnership agreement with the city of Tower, Minnesota, for a water treatment plant improvement project. The project will upgrade the existing facility to meet Minnesota Department of Health drinking water standards.



The water treatment plant has 492 connections and serves approximately 1,000 people in the city of Tower and Breitung Township.



The project will include water treatment plant upgrades along with removal and improvement of existing wells. The improvements will provide safe drinking water that is free of potentially harmful disinfection byproducts.



“This project aligns with our environmental infrastructure program mission goals to work with rural communities in northeastern Minnesota to improve their water-related environmental infrastructure, and ensure safe drinking water for residents,” said Corps’ Project Manager Michelle Prosser.



The project is estimated to cost $4.5 million. The Corps of Engineers will cover $3.38 million, and the city of Tower will provide the remainder.



It is anticipated the project will take 24 months to complete once started.



The St. Paul District’s environmental infrastructure programs assist rural communities with building, designing and/or restoring environmentally friendly water supply and wastewater treatment systems. By the end of 2022, the district has assisted more than 56 communities with this program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 10:42 Story ID: 444101 Location: TOWER, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps and city of Tower, Minnesota, partner on environmental project, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.