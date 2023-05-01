Innovators connect and share knowledge during NUWC Keyport’s second-ever Technical Exchange Meeting

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport held the second of its two inaugural Technical Exchange Meetings on April 27 onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport, bringing together innovators from across the command to network and share knowledge.



The event was a follow-up to NUWC Keyport’s first-ever TEM, held on April 20. Both events consisted of poster sessions featuring a total of 45 Naval Innovative Science and Engineering-funded projects, along with several interactive stations. To maximize opportunities for connections and knowledge-sharing across the command, they were open to all NUWC Keyport employees.



Both events followed the same basic format: The projects’ principal investigators stood by posters summarizing their work and fielded questions from attendees who waited in long lines to talk with them. Topic areas ranged from data management to virtual reality to cybersecurity test and evaluation.



NUWC Keyport Director of Innovation Eric Seeley stressed that you don’t need to be a technical person to benefit from the types of discussions that happen at events like the TEM.



“I think the principal investigators are all very good at describing what they’ve been doing technically without getting into the details of the technical stuff,” said Seeley. “You don’t have to be an engineer or a technician or a scientist to get value out of this. Everybody really should come.”



As visitors arrived, they were greeted by the first of three interactive features: an iPad they could use to sign in to the event and cast their votes for the top three poster sessions. As people signed in, their information was captured in a Power Business Intelligence dashboard that tracked metrics such as the total number of attendees, attendees by department and division, and percentage of attendees who had previously worked on NISE projects.



Other interactive stations included a virtual reality product demonstration and a set of elaborate, articulating 3D printed dragon models from the Keyport Innovation Center that visitors were encouraged to play with.



Dustin Waytuck, who was among the poster presenters, said he enjoyed the event because it was “a good way to see what other codes are doing, what they're looking at doing. It definitely gives you an idea of who you could contact and collaborate with. If they're sharing or working on something similar to what you're working on, that's pretty cool to see.”



At the end of the event, one winner was announced in each of the following categories: most innovative, most impactful and fastest to adoption. Winners took home trophies made by 3D printers at the KIC.



This second TEM saw a considerable bump in turnout over the week prior, an increase that Seeley said he attributes to positive word of mouth following the first event.



NUWC Keyport Acting Technical Director Michael Slater attended the event and said he thought it was “fantastic.” Slater said he was impressed by “the attentiveness to the projects, the interest in the outcomes,” and he noted that there was “an unbelievable amount of buzz in the room” even well after the event had ended.



“People refuse to go home early,” said Slater when interviewed amid the commotion that persisted after the TEM’s conclusion. “They’re excited about what they’re doing, what they’re doing is really relevant to us and our future, and you can just sense that here today.”



Slater added that he’s “really excited” about the Navy-wide TEM NUWC Keyport will be hosting on September 12 and 13.



