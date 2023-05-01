Winning for losing with Choose to Lose
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – U.S. Army Sustainment Command participants in the Choose to Lose program lost a combined total of 1,464 pounds, or the equivalent of an average bull moose.
The 217 participants at ASC lost an average of 8.6 pounds, or 4% of their body weight, during the 12-week program. They were all recognized for their hard work at a ceremony on April 25 with ASC Commanding General Maj. Gen. David Wilson, Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo and the ASC Ready and Resilient, or R2, team.
Participants tracked their weight each Thursday and reported their results to program leadership.
"Stepping on the scale each week is an important part of being accountable," Nick Osterhaus, Resilience Branch Chief explained.
Wilson agrees, adding that the program is a "testament to the Army showing strength" with so many participants excelling.
Osterhaus says emails were sent out weekly with weight loss tips and tricks to both motivate and hold challengers accountable.
"Someone told me they didn't have a taco for two months," Osterhaus chuckled when talking about just how committed the winning team was.
Wilson was amused by many of the creative team names that participated. He said his favorite was “Weapons of Less Consumption,” which ended up being the winning team with a 9.32% weight loss. Following closely in second and third places were “Waist Management” with an 8.90% loss and “Just Lost” with an 8.55% decrease.
Those recognized include:
Team Winners
1st - Weapons of Less Consumption
2nd - Waist Management
3rd - Just Lost
Female Winners
1st - LoRhonda Dickerson
2nd - April Bruce
3rd - Patricia Hulett
Male Winners
1st - Anthony Black
2nd - Michael Thompson
3rd - Maj. Carl Whitley
A total of 530 people participated across the Rock Island Arsenal, totaling 2,749 pounds lost - the weight of a large bison bull, which is the largest animal in Northern America. Other Rock Island Arsenal participants included Army Contracting Command, Joint Munitions Command, First Army, Combat Capabilities Development Command, Garrison and the Corp of Engineers.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 10:08
|Story ID:
|444096
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Hometown:
|ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winning for losing with "Choose to Lose", by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT