Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winning for losing with "Choose to Lose"

    Choose to Lose winners recognized

    Photo By Kelly Haertjens | Third place team “Just Lost” pose for a photo with ASC Command General Maj. Gen....... read more read more

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Story by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Winning for losing with Choose to Lose

    ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – U.S. Army Sustainment Command participants in the Choose to Lose program lost a combined total of 1,464 pounds, or the equivalent of an average bull moose.

    The 217 participants at ASC lost an average of 8.6 pounds, or 4% of their body weight, during the 12-week program. They were all recognized for their hard work at a ceremony on April 25 with ASC Commanding General Maj. Gen. David Wilson, Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo and the ASC Ready and Resilient, or R2, team.

    Participants tracked their weight each Thursday and reported their results to program leadership.

    "Stepping on the scale each week is an important part of being accountable," Nick Osterhaus, Resilience Branch Chief explained.

    Wilson agrees, adding that the program is a "testament to the Army showing strength" with so many participants excelling.

    Osterhaus says emails were sent out weekly with weight loss tips and tricks to both motivate and hold challengers accountable.

    "Someone told me they didn't have a taco for two months," Osterhaus chuckled when talking about just how committed the winning team was.

    Wilson was amused by many of the creative team names that participated. He said his favorite was “Weapons of Less Consumption,” which ended up being the winning team with a 9.32% weight loss. Following closely in second and third places were “Waist Management” with an 8.90% loss and “Just Lost” with an 8.55% decrease.

    Those recognized include:

    Team Winners
    1st - Weapons of Less Consumption
    2nd - Waist Management
    3rd - Just Lost

    Female Winners
    1st - LoRhonda Dickerson
    2nd - April Bruce
    3rd - Patricia Hulett

    Male Winners
    1st - Anthony Black
    2nd - Michael Thompson
    3rd - Maj. Carl Whitley

    A total of 530 people participated across the Rock Island Arsenal, totaling 2,749 pounds lost - the weight of a large bison bull, which is the largest animal in Northern America. Other Rock Island Arsenal participants included Army Contracting Command, Joint Munitions Command, First Army, Combat Capabilities Development Command, Garrison and the Corp of Engineers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 10:08
    Story ID: 444096
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winning for losing with "Choose to Lose", by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Choose to Lose winners recognized
    Choose to Lose winners recognized
    Choose to Lose winners recognized
    Choose to Lose winners recognized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RIA
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    Choose to Lose

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT