NSA Naples Personnel Celebrate Local Soccer Team’s Series Title

NAPLES, Italy-- There are two important words to know throughout Italy this morning: “FORZA NAPOLI (Go Naples)!” For the last few weeks, blue and white décor dressed the streets and outskirts of Naples showing support of the local soccer team, S.S.C. Napoli. Last night, the city roared as Napoli claimed the Scudetto (league title trophy) after a 1-1 draw against Udinese, the team has 25 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses this season.



Although the team played away, more than 30,000 fans packed Napoli’s stadium, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The stadium, named after the late star player who won the teams last and only other in 1987 and 1990. After 33 years, Napoli fans are in celebration mode.



“My dad was 25 when they last won the Scudetto. He, like other Neapolitans, has been waiting so long for this moment,” said local native Valeria Arcamone, Naval Support Activity Naples Administration Office Automation Clerk.



Arcamone explained that her family went to Piazza del Plebiscito Sunday, April 30 to take part in the celebration of Napoli-Salernitana, when Napoli almost claimed the Scudetto.



“My whole family went, and my dad cried in disbelief. He couldn’t believe the team was competing to win the Scudetto,” said Arcamone.



The Napoli-Salernitana game ended with a draw, which resulted in the projected Scudetto win hanging on the results of last night’s game against Udinese.



“Even after the draw, which prolonged the claiming of the title, people did not lose hope. We knew the title was coming, it was only a matter of time,” said Arcamone.



NSA Naples personnel joined in to support the team’s journey to claim the Scudetto.



Tina Forshey, a spouse stationed at in Naples, says her family was not into soccer prior to moving here but they began attending Napoli games after their children: Emery, Avett, and Copeland began playing on a team.



“They quickly caught the fever of this amazing Napoli squad and fell in love. There’s been cheering, crying, screaming and celebrating this roller coaster, epic season with this squad,” said Forshey. “We are proud American ‘fanatics’ for this calcio culture, abbiamo un sogno nel cuore.,” she added.



“For so, so many reasons, we as a family say ‘Grazie, ragazzi” for this experience. Forza Napoli, Saro con te! Napoli torna campione,” Forshey wrote.



There is a popular chant said during Napoli games: “Saro con te, tu non devi mollare, abbiamo un sogno nel cuore, Che Napoli torna campione.” In English, it means “I’ll be there for you. Don’t give up. We have a dream in our hearts. Napoli will be champions again.”



Commissary Grocery Manager Hugo Zapata is a long-time European soccer fan who has been attending Napoli games for the past two years.



“Our leadership is encouraging us to be a part of the celebration. It feels amazing to be part of this history. I have been to other games in the U.S, but the way they celebrate here feels different, it feels great,” said Zapata.



Zapata explained that S.S.C. Napoli’s victory felt like New Year’s Day with all the fireworks and celebrations.



Zapata, also encouraged U.S. Military personnel to attend a game when they are stationed in Europe.



“If you ever have a chance to go see a European football game- do it. It's one of the best cultural experiences you can have here,” said Zapata. “Seeing a soccer team in Europe is a completely different experience than in the States. Every American should experience a soccer game in Europe. I was here when Italy won the 2006 FIFA World Cup and it was just amazing to see the celebration,” said Zapata. “I was stationed in Germany, and I drove to France for the semi-final and then I traveled to Italy to see them win the world cup. I brought my whole family. It was amazing,” he added.



Zapata and other base personnel will continue in the spirit of celebration and Neapolitan pride over the weekend.



Supporters are expected to travel to Capodichino Airport today to welcome the team back from the title-claiming match.



The official Scudetto ceremony is also scheduled to take place either June 3 or June 4.



