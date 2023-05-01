Photo By Cpl. Colton Nicks | U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Curtis D. Blunt, a native of Chickasha, Oklahoma, gives...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Colton Nicks | U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Curtis D. Blunt, a native of Chickasha, Oklahoma, gives a speech as part of the III Marine Expeditionary Force change of office ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 4, 2023. U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Curtis D. Blunt, the outgoing command master chief of III MEF, relinquishes his duties to Command Master Chief Donald O. Leppert. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colton Nicks) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan -- U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in the III MEF change of office ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 4, 2023.



U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Curtis D. Blunt, the outgoing command master chief of III MEF, relinquishes his duties to Command Master Chief Donald O. Leppert. Blunt will retire from the United States Navy after 36 years of honorable service.



Blunt, a native of Chickasha, Oklahoma, said, "I am forever grateful for the Sailors, Marines, civilians, and their families, and their determination to succeed during my two years at III MEF. The focus of naval integration here at III MEF ensured the Navy and Marine Corps alignment with the National Defense Strategy. We faced and overcame the daily challenges of maintaining a persistent forward presence, while forming lasting relationships with our partners and allies. I could not have asked for a greater team than the one we have here. Thank you all for your determination and professionalism."



The change of office is a ceremonial symbol of the passing of leadership, to Leppert, who will be the 10th Command Master Chief of III MEF.



Leppert, a native of Binghamton, New York, explains “I am excited and honored to serve as the Command Master Chief for our III MEF's Marines, Sailors, civilians, and their families. I look forward to getting after the challenges and opportunities we face daily in this dynamic theater."



沖縄県海兵隊キャンプ・コートニー―2023年5月4日、沖縄のキャンプ・コートニーで行われた第三海兵遠征軍部隊最上級兵曹長交代式に第三海兵遠征軍の米海兵隊員と米海軍水兵隊員が参加しました。



第三海兵遠征軍司令長官を退任するカーティス D. ブラント部隊最上級兵曹長が、ドナルド・O・レパート部隊最上級兵曹長にその任務を譲ることになりました。ブラント部隊最上級兵曹長は、36年間の名誉ある任務を終え、米国海軍を退役します。



オクラホマ州チカシャ出身のブラント氏は、「第三海兵遠征での2年間、水兵隊員、海兵隊員、民間の人々、彼らの家族に、そしてその方々の成功への決意に心から感謝します。第三海兵遠征軍での海軍統合の焦点は、海軍と海兵隊が国家防衛戦略に合致していることを確実にすることでした。私たちは、パートナーや同盟国と永続的な関係を築きながら、持続的な前方への存在を維持するために、日々課題に向き合い、乗り越えてきました。私は、ここにあるチーム以上に素晴らしいチームは他にないと思います。皆さんの決意とプロ意識に感謝します。」と述べました。



今回の交代式は、第三海兵遠征軍の第十代目司令長官となるレパート次期部隊最上級兵曹長への、リーダーシップの継承を象徴する儀式です。



ニューヨーク州ビンガムトン出身のレパート氏は、「第三海兵遠征軍の水兵隊員、海兵隊員、民間の人々、そしてその家族の方々の為に司令長官を務めることになり、非常にうれしく、光栄に思っています。私は、このダイナミックな舞台で私たちが日々直面する挑戦と好機に立ち向かっていくことを楽しみにしています。」と述べました。