    Nevada National Guard Soldiers participate in National Day of Prayer event in Las Vegas

    Nevada National Guard Soldiers render salute during National Day of Prayer event

    Photo By Master Sgt. Garrett Wake | Nevada National Guard Soldiers render a salute during the Pledge of Allegiance to kick...... read more read more

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    LAS VEGAS– Nine Soldiers from the Nevada National Guard participated in the National Day of Prayer event, which took place at the Historic Fifth Street school, Las Vegas, Nev. on May 4, 2023.

    This year’s City of Las Vegas ceremony was attended by many local religious leaders, community members, and Soldiers from the Nevada National Guard.

    The ceremony began with the singing of the National Anthem by Jay Caballero, with Kevin Love playing keyboard, and the group of Soldiers in attendance joining the two performers on stage to render a salute during the anthem. National Guard Chaplain Maj. Troy Dandrea then led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

    City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman followed the opening ceremony by welcoming guests and reading a proclamation:

    “...And now, therefore, I, the Mayor of the City of Las Vegas, County of Clark, State of Nevada, Hereby proudly proclaim May 4th, 2023, as National Day of Prayer in the City of Las Vegas asking all residents and visitors to join me in recognizing this very special and solemn occasion, and join with Americans across the nation in support of this day,” said Goodman.

    Following Mayor Goodman were local religious leaders who each led a prayer on various aspects of our community and daily lives.

    Army Chaplain Maj. Dandrea, representing the Nevada National Guard, took the stage and invited the audience to join him in a prayer for the men and women of the U.S. armed forces.

    “Let’s ask for His hand to protect our nations, His strength to defend other nations who are helpless, and His hand upon our military service members who are willing to sacrifice their lives for the freedom of all who are looking to us to stand when evil comes,” said Dandrea.

    The Nevada National Guard has been invited to participate in the event in past years and has conducted ceremonial duties like rendering respects to the flag during the National Anthem.

    “The host of the National Day of Prayer each year often has reached out to me to play a part in this ceremony each year, representing all of the military forces,” said Dandrea. “It’s pretty amazing – we bring a group of soldiers to do a drill and ceremony to represent America and the military in a time of prayer.”

    A National Day of Prayer was established in 1952 by U.S. Congress Joint Resolution 382, and signed into law by president Harry S. Truman (Public Law 82-324; 66 Stat. 64). This law was later amended to specify the observance of the National Day of Prayer on the first Thursday of May each year (Public Law 100-307; 102 Stat. 456). Many cities across the nation participate in the national day of celebration.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

