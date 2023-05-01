Lyster paints Sgt. Ted E. Bear to celebrate Nurses Week

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | To kick off Nurses Week, the members of the Lyster Army Health Clinic’s Nurses Week...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | To kick off Nurses Week, the members of the Lyster Army Health Clinic’s Nurses Week committee took the opportunity to paint Sgt. Ted E. Bear to commemorate the event. Members of the Lyster staff chose to paint the bear in bright lime green nurse scrubs, complete with blue medical gloves to highlight Nurses Week. Even in green scrubs, you can’t miss Sgt. Ted E. Bear as he stands at 15 feet high and weighs over 2,000 pounds. see less | View Image Page

Lyster Army Health Clinic (LAHC) will celebrate its nurses May 6-12 during National Nurses Week. The 2023 Nurses Week theme “Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere – Always” honors the unwavering commitment of DHA nurses to their patients, and the value they provide to the unified health care team in accomplishing their medical readiness mission.



To kick off the week-long celebration, the members of the Lyster Army Health Clinic’s Nurses Week committee took the opportunity to paint Sgt. Ted E. Bear to commemorate the event.



Members of the Lyster staff chose to paint the bear in bright lime green nurse scrubs, complete with blue medical gloves to highlight Nurses Week. Even in green scrubs, you can’t miss Sgt. Ted E. Bear as he stands at 15 feet high and weighs over 2,000 pounds. Sgt. Ted E. Bear, located at the corner of Novosel Street and Andrews Avenue, has stood watch over Fort Novosel for more than 50 years. It’s always a treat to see his paint attire change each month to represent special events and observances.



Follow the Lyster Army Health Clinic’s Facebook page during Nurses Week to see photos and video highlights from staff.

Follow Lyster at https://www.facebook.com/LysterArmyHealthClinic/