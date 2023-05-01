NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Carrier Strike Group Throughout Deployment

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) - comprised of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and the Information Warfare Commander – returned to Norfolk, April 23.



When the George H.W. Bush CSG got underway late last summer for their deployment, they had the comfort of knowing they were fully stocked and ready for sea, thanks to the efforts of the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center (LSC).



The LSC is a “one call does it all” resource that ships can call upon whenever they need something. Need to track a part? Call the LSC. Need to have food or supplies delivered? Call the LSC. No matter what the ships might need, the LSC is there to make their lives easier.



The services LSC provides to their customer ships do not end when the ships push back from the pier to begin their deployment. The shipboard Sailors have the peace of mind of knowing if they have any logistics needs or questions while deployed the LSC is just a phone call or email away to help.



“Their support laid a strong foundation to ensure that George H.W. Bush was ready to support the Carrier Strike Group 10, Carrier Air Wing 7, and the rest of our strike group units on deployment,” said USS George H.W. Bush Principal Assistant for Logistics Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Shinoff.



According to LSC Deputy Director Theo Jamison, the LSC coordinated replenishment-at sea loadouts with various Military Sealift Command (MSC) ships, located and forwarded high priority material and coordinated the offload of hazardous waste, which was returned via MSC. “We also assisted the Beach Detachment, ensuring all services were available upon return to Norfolk, including rental vehicles, tent set-up, provisions and pier services,” added Jamison.



Supporting a CSG and their accompanying ships can be challenging because of the sheer volume of material that has to be moved. “Communication is key for everything to seem effortless to the customer, because customers may not know the different things happening outside of their lifelines,” said Jamison.



Jamison added he and the entire LSC team take great pride in the work they do to keep the ships stocked and moving. “Knowing we are supporting them and that we are depended upon to keep the strike group in a state of readiness feels very rewarding,” said Jamison.

Date Taken: 04.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023