Order in the Court: AAFB JA hosts mock trial for local students

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing judge advocate office hosted a mock trial for Altus High School students in the courtroom at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 1, 2023.



The JA office hosted the students in celebration of National Law Day which, according to theAmerican Bar Association, “provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect liberty, strive to achieve justice and contribute to the freedoms that all Americans share.”



1st Lt. Catherine Grimm, 97 AMW JA office attorney, expressed her excitement for the mock trial and hosting local students.



“It is great that we get the chance to do this,” she said. “The community does a lot for our Airmen, so when we can give back to the community by hosting an event like this, it’s great. It is also fun to expand their knowledge in what we do, hopefully sparking someone’s interest in being an attorney or paralegal.”



The students participated in a scripted trial and presented prepared evidence, but the jury of students had to come up with their own decision. Robert Garrison, the AHS advanced placement U.S. history teacher, shared his appreciation for the opportunity to bring students to the base.



“This was a great chance for our students to see the court process and meet the individual Airmen behind it, getting to hear their stories and how they got involved in law,” he said. “Anytime the Air Force can get involved with our high school and our students in our school district, it is a great opportunity. Getting Airmen to interact with our students, and showcase what they do on base, it means a lot.”



When asked if any of the students had a connection to Altus AFB, almost half of the class raised their hands. Lillian Mickley, who played the role of judge during the mock trial, is the daughter of retired Col. William Mickley, a former 97th AMW vice commander and 97th Operations Group commander.



“I have been connected to the base for the past six years,” she said. “I was actually born here in Altus, too, so I was grateful for the opportunity to visit the base and do this. It was a really fun experience and hopefully we can do this again.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 Story ID: 444038 Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US