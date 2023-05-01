Turning 65 Soon? Sign Up for May 18 TRICARE For Life Webinar

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Most people become entitled to Medicare when they reach age 65. If you or a family member will turn 65 this year, join us Thursday, May 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET for a webinar, “Getting Started With Medicare and TRICARE.”



This TRICARE webinar will give you a step-by-step overview of when and how to sign up for Medicare. You’ll also learn how Medicare and TRICARE work together to minimize your out-of-pocket medical costs. Sign up now to attend.



TRICARE For Life (TFL) is the TRICARE health plan for military retirees and their family members who are eligible for Medicare Part A, Part B, and TRICARE. You must have Medicare Part A and Part B to use TFL, as described in the TRICARE For Life Handbook. When you enroll in Medicare during the first two months of your Medicare Initial Enrollment Period, you can avoid a break in your TRICARE coverage.



“When you have Medicare Part A and Part B, Medicare and TRICARE work together to coordinate your benefits,” said Anne Breslin, TRICARE For Life program manager with the Defense Health Agency. “When you get health care that’s covered by both Medicare and TRICARE, you’ll pay nothing out of pocket.”



A Q&A will follow the webinar presentation. Registration for the May 18 webinar is limited, so sign up today.

