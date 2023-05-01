AFMC forum addresses family care needs across the generations

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio—The Air Force Materiel Command held a virtual Spouse and Family forum May 3 focused on the topic of family care across the life span.



Experts from across AFMC and the Air Force were online to provide information on and answer audience questions related to childcare, eldercare, the Air Force Exceptional Family Member Program, Employee Assistance Program, Military OneSource and more. The event, part of the AFMC Family Connection initiative, was hosted by Dede Richardson, spouse of AFMC Commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson.



“Schedules are busy, and the fact that you're here with us is a testament to your commitment to our Air Force community,” said Richardson to kick-off the forum. “There are many programs and resources already in place, and the point of this forum is to help you to navigate them. We have been working hard to connect families throughout AFMC, and we have more work to do, but this forum is one of those ways that we hope to do that.”



Resources discussed during the event include:

• Military OneSource: Provides military members and their families access to information, resources and confidential help to help them thrive.

• Air Force Employee Assistance Program: Provides civilian employees with access to resources and support for all areas of life needs, including mental health, family care, wellness, and more.

• DAF Family Vector: A comprehensive site that provides Exceptional Family Member Program families direct access to decision-making information and resources.

• Childcare: Information on local childcare programs to assist families in military communities.



The next AFMC Spouse and Family forum is planned for Aug. 2023. For additional information on the forums or the AFMC Family Connection program, email afmc.a1z.ipr@us.af.mil.

