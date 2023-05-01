Photo By Capt. Amanda Russell | First female general officer in the Georgia Air National guard to serve at...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Amanda Russell | First female general officer in the Georgia Air National guard to serve at headquarters. The Georgia Air National Guard remains globally engaged and locally connected. The wings and seven geographically separated units provide unique missions that complement the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, creating a dynamic and joint environment to train to fight tomorrow’s war. see less | View Image Page

MARIETTA, Ga. – This summer, the Georgia Air National Guard’s first female general, Brigadier Amy D. Holbeck, will assume the role as chief of staff for the Georgia ANG at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta.



“Brigadier General Amy Holbeck is an amazing leader who earned every promotion and every recognition through hard work, commitment and integrity,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard. “While she is the first female general officer in the history of the Georgia Air National Guard, I am sure that she will not be the last.”



In Holbeck’s role, she’ll have direct supervision of the Georgia headquarters ANG staff and oversight of more than 2,900 Airmen and civilians serving in two flying wings, seven geographically separated units, and the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center.



Holbeck graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 1997 and later that year enlisted in the Air Force on active duty as a guidance and control systems specialist stationed at the 357th Fighter Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. She commissioned in November 2000.



After commissioning, she arrived at Robins Air Force Base in November 2001 and transferred to the Georgia ANG in 2008.



“I am proud of all the accomplishments she’s achieved thus far,” said Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly, commander of the Georgia Air National. “She is the right person for the job, and at the right time.”



Holbeck has held multiple leadership positions at the 116th Air Control Wing and at Georgia National Guard state headquarters level to include Inspector General, 129th Combat Training Squadron Director of Operations, Georgia ANG Director of Operations, and became the first female to serve as the commander of the 116th Air Control Wing, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.



The Georgia Air National Guard remains globally engaged and locally connected. The wings and seven geographically separated units provide unique missions that complement the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, creating a dynamic and joint environment to train to fight tomorrow’s war.





-30-