Walter Reed’s Integrated Disability Evaluation System Office sets the bar high in DOD

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Command Communications

The Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES) at Walter Reed, a Medical Board Division of Patient Administration (PAD), has consistently ranked high for its accuracy, consistency, and duty performance metrics when audited by an independent reviewer.

IDES is a joint initiative by the Department of Defense (DOD) and Veterans Affairs (VA) that seeks to make the disability evaluation process “seamless, simple, fast and fair,” according to officials at the Defense Health Agency (DHA).

“Under this system, which is a collaborative process, VA-appointed providers perform compensation and pension (C&P) exams to VA standards for disability rating determination, and DOD providers document retention eligibility based on administrative review of existing medical records and C&P exam findings,” explained Dr. Mario F. Golle, Jr., IDES director at Walter Reed.

In addition to working to reduce the overall time it takes for service members to progress through the IDES process, other goals for the system include use of a single examination process that meets the needs of both VA and DOD. Golle said this process enhances the transparency of both the military disability evaluation system (DES) and VA claims processes for wounded, ill, and injured service members.

He added that the DOD’s IDES Quality Assurance Program (QAP) looks to standardize requirements for the military DES, as well as monitor decisions of Medical Evaluation Boards (MEBs) and Physical Evaluation Boards (PEBs). In addition, the QAP works to ensure that MEBs, PEBs, and Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officers (PEBLOs) properly perform their duties.

The QAP MEB audit report provides a consolidated quarterly update on the performance of the respective services - Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force - in the National Capital Region (NCR) from monthly audits of all individual military medical treatment facilities (MTFs), according to Golle.

“The monthly report provides detailed findings regarding the QAP audit of NCR cases, looking at common challenges or best practices, and recommendations for consideration. The standard goal is 90 percent for accuracy, consistency, and duty performance metrics. Walter Reed MEB Division has consistently exceeded all metrics, scoring 100 percent in fiscal year (FY) 2022,” Golle shared.

“From the report, the NCR Medical Evaluation Board Case Review (MCR) accuracy and consistency quality scores for IDES were once again perfect in the fourth quarter of FY 22; the MCR accuracy remains at 100 percent; and the MCR consistency has been at or near 100 percent since the third quarter of FY 2018,” Golle said. “The NCR [Market] (Walter Reed and Fort Belvoir, Virginia) has consistently taken the lead and maintained such scores since QAPs inception in July of 2017, for the past 21 quarters, always outperforming all other services,” he added.

“Walter Reed’s IDES team is comprised of civilian personnel who work tirelessly and seamlessly to guide service members through the [Integrated Disability Evaluation System] process. PEBLOs guide service members through the entire IDES process to ensure they are aware of their options and the many decisions they, or their families, need to make. The MEB physicians are responsible for coordinating medical information into a coherent package that enables the Physical Disability Agencies to determine whether a service member is fit for continued service in the military,” Golle shared.

“Our IDES office is designated to process boards by geographic locations. We hold medical boards for all Soldiers, Sailors and Marines assigned to Walter Reed. This includes Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, other organizations on the Naval Support Activity Bethesda campus, and other local Army members in Maryland and the District of Columbia. The MEB Division at Walter Reed also manages MEBs for all Sailors and Marines assigned to Fort Meade [Maryland] and those assigned to Joint Base Anacostia Bolling [D.C.], Joint Base Andrews [Maryland], Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall [Virginia], and Fort McNair [D.C.],” Golle continued.

“WRNMMC’s MEB Division also assists other MTFs with tele-NARSUMs (Narrative Summaries) when facilities have staff shortages and are unable to meet timelines. In addition, the division covers all National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) MEBs, provides administrative assistance to the Coast Guard MEBs and PEBs, and maintains a webpage to assist clinics as a one-stop resource for procedures, contact information, and forms for Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and Air Force MEB referrals,” Golle said.