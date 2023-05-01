20 protégés graduate from Land and Maritime’s Level II mentoring program

Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime protégés and their mentors at a reception...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime protégés and their mentors at a reception following the 2023 DLA Land and Maritime’s Professional Self-Development Mentoring Program (Level II) graduation. A group of 20 protégés graduated during an April 19 ceremony at the Defense Supply Center Columbus. The nine-month program promotes and improves professional relationships and skillsets. see less | View Image Page

The 2022-2023 Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime’s Level II Professional Self-Development Mentoring Program culminated with a graduation ceremony at the Defense Supply Center Columbus Operations Center Auditorium April 19.



The event recognized the efforts of 20 graduating protégés, along with their paired mentors who provided knowledge, guidance and support throughout the duration of the program.



“Today’s graduates are tomorrow’s leaders here in Columbus and throughout the Department of Defense,” DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson said in his opening remarks.



The Level II program requires a minimum nine-month commitment from associates in pay grades of GS-9 through GS-12 or equivalent, and includes mentors sharing their expertise, values, skills and proficiencies with their designated mentees.



To successfully complete the hybrid program, protégés participated in a kickoff session, a mid-point energizer and met regularly with their assigned mentor during the nine-month evaluation period. Protégés worked with their mentors to facilitate an action plan to meet their career development goals during the program and beyond.



“The Level II mentoring program provided me with a wealth of experience and understanding of the many different aspects of DLA Land and Maritime,” said Contract Specialist Mindy Cook. “It is a great asset at DLA, and I am grateful for the long-lasting connections I have made through this program that I am sure I will carry with me throughout my career.”



Watson said he has had many mentors throughout his career and remarked how all successful leaders have at least one mentor who they still look to for sound advice and guidance.



He mentioned he keeps in contact with one of his first mentors who helped him navigate the Joint Staff J4 space many years ago.



“I look back at that now, how he helped me, a little word here, a little word there, and it made all the difference,” Watson said.



“As a senior leader, I can tell you it’s incredibly rewarding to see each of our mentees accomplish this extremely important milestone in your career and for our collective future here at DLA Land and Maritime,” he told the graduating protégés.



Watson said that he would not be where he is today without the many mentors who advised him throughout his career and the skills learned have lasted a lifetime.



“My participation has allowed me to strengthen my skills and further contribute to the DLA [Land and Maritime] mission,” Cook said.



DLA Land and Maritime Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin rendered the National Anthem, DLA Land and Maritime Management Program Analyst Mary Moore delivered the invocation and DLA Land and Maritime Program Analyst Kit Pastorcich served as the event’s Mistress of Ceremonies.