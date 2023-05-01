AFDW Civil Engineers compete in Readiness Challenge IX

Photo By Airman 1st Class Anna Smith | U.S. Air Force civil engineers from Air Force District of Washington perform tactical...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Anna Smith | U.S. Air Force civil engineers from Air Force District of Washington perform tactical combat casualty care on a simulated victim during Readiness Challenge IX at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., April 28, 2023. Readiness Challenge IX was a weeklong competition of eight major commands and more than 300 Air Force Civil Engineers from squadrons around the world which tested their warfighting culture among civil engineers, assessed unit readiness and built engineer contingency skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Smith) see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.- Members of the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 316th CES from Joint Base Andrews combined forces to showcase their spectrum of capabilities during Readiness Challenge IX, from April 24 through 28 at Tyndall Air Force Base.



Resembling a deployment model, eight teams of 41 members representing major commands faced off in various events to demonstrate the wide variety of civil engineer skills. The events included firefighting, water supply readiness, emergency medical response and force protection.



“Readiness Challenge is the most realistic training our Airmen will get in preparation for combat operations,” said Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander. “With events like these, we’re prioritizing Airman readiness, ensuring the Air and Space Force lethality.”



Coming into the competition, members of the 11th CES faced one unique challenge in comparison to their competitors. Since JBAB is one of few installations that does not support a flightline, Airmen are removed from the daily capabilities required for aircraft and flightline maintenance.



“In order to prepare, we had Airmen from 11th CES come to Andrews and train on some areas they weren’t as familiar with as Airmen who work on a flightline would be,” said 2nd Lt. Michael Riege, Air Force District of Washington team lead and officer in charge. “We learned a lot from each other and that was very beneficial.”



This year marked the first fully operational challenge in over two decades.



“Being part of something bigger than yourself is so special,” said Riege. “The ability to demonstrate what we do is extremely valuable.”



Participating in over 20 events, AFDW Airmen demonstrated their ability to construct a helicopter landing pad, respond to wartime scenarios, and build critical infrastructure such as portable water systems and more.



“Coming to this competition has allowed us to get hands-on experience using equipment we typically don’t have access to, unless we’re in a deployed environment,” said Tech. Sgt. Brandon Miller, 11th CES power journeyman. “This is a great opportunity for those who have never been deployed to prepare for that scenario.”



Participating in this capstone event built upon already developed skills and provided the opportunity for Airmen to learn from each other and grow as a team.



“Team AFDW worked tirelessly during Readiness Challenge IX,” said Col. Catherine “Cat” Logan, JBAB and 11th Wing commander. “Although they may not have come out on top, they gained valuable experience, knowledge and camaraderie that will serve them well in any future challenges they may face.”



The team faced numerous challenges over the duration of the competition, but never waivered in their positivity.



“Success isn’t just about winning, but about persevering through tough obstacles with a positive mindset,” said Miller. “We definitely aren’t lacking in morale. We always try to stay positive because no matter what, we have to be out here and the job has to get done.”



The two squadrons will now move forward, motivated by lessons learned in this competition, and continue to work hard to build their readiness, lethality and agility.