Inside the 908th: Materiel Management specialist

Senior Airman Janae Cambridge, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management specialist, issues a training vest to 1st Lt. Terry Ruff, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintenance operations officer, Sunday, April 2 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Materiel management specialists ensure specific equipment and supplies Airmen require to complete the mission and maintain readiness are available to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

At the 908th Airlift Wing, every Airman, regardless of their rank or career field, requires specific equipment and supplies to complete the mission and maintain readiness.



The materiel management specialists, Air Force Specialty Code 2S0X1, of the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron administer and operate complex supply systems to move and account for everything from pens and pencils to aircraft parts, ensuring resources are where they need to be whenever our Airmen need them.



“There are many different areas in materiel management,” said Senior Airman Ignatius Isidore, materiel management specialist, 908 LRS. “We issue [Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear] training gear such as the suit, mask and gloves, uniform items and pretty much everything an Airman needs to deploy. We also processed parts for the C-130’s when they were here. Soon, we’ll be doing that for the [MH-139] helicopters.”



An incredibly detailed and critical job, Airmen who enter this career field will not only be working in a fast-paced and rewarding job, but also will be building a foundation that will set them up for a variety of civilian career employment opportunities.



2S0X1’s direct materiel management activities involved in developing, operating, implementing and analyzing manual and automated integrated logistics systems, managing item and monetary accounting, inventory control, financial planning and warehousing functions. Airmen in this AFSC evaluate inventory management activities, performing operations involved in storage inspection, including identification and condition determination of property received.



Staff Sgt. Lacey Jackson, 908 LRS non-commissioned officer, takes his job, and the role materiel management specialists play in mission accomplishment, very seriously.



“One of the best feelings is watching that plane take off carrying Airmen to a deployment,” he said. “Most people don’t realize it, but we had to make sure those Airmen had everything they would need to complete the mission and come home safely; sometimes that requires special equipment. I’m proud to be a part of the process that ensures those Airmen are prepared.”



Individuals interested in this specialty must have a minimum Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery score of 44 General and 41 Administrative, possess a high school diploma or GED, have a knowledge of basic mathematics and be able to routinely lift 60 pounds.



If you are interested in a part-time career with full-time benefits as a Reserve Citizen Airman with the 908th Airlift Wing, please contact our Recruiting staff at 334-953-6737.