AFLCMC Automatic Test Systems Division: ‘No mission can launch without us’

Photo By Kisha Johnson | SUMTER, S.C. – Chad Lowe, right, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Automatic Test Systems Division engineer, checks the air flow on a Stores System Tester at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, March 1, 2023. The tester was used to perform diagnostics test and isolate faults on a F-16. (courtesy photo)

The Automatic Test Systems Division of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, plays a major role in whether any aircraft takes off from any Air Force installation around the world.

“We service nearly every aircraft in the Air Force inventory, and we want to make sure weapon systems can execute their mission on any particular day.” said Lt. Col. Marc Lewis, AFLCMC ATS Program Division deputy chief. “Before an airplane can launch or take off on a mission, our equipment is hooked up to them to make sure everything works.”

“Our equipment checks thousands of functions, such as wiring and loading Operational Flight Programs,” Lewis continued. “If an aircraft is carrying missiles or armament, we make sure the jet can talk to the launcher, and the launcher can release the weapons.

“The equipment is staged at each base and, to simply put it, the equipment is basically plugged into the aircraft to do all of the diagnostics and preflight checklist of items,” said Lewis.

In 2007, the Automatic Test Division led the hardware/software design and construction of the Versatile Depot Automatic Test Station, commonly referred to as VDATS. This effort was completed at Robins through a partnership between the 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group and the 402nd Software Maintenance Group.

It marked the first time the Air Force had a tester named to the Department of Defense family of testers.

“Because our testers are used across every aircraft platform, we also provide engineering support,” said Chad Lowe, ATSD technical advisor. “If anything goes wrong with the testing equipment, engineers are called in to solve it.

“We are very busy because we are trouble shooting around the globe,” continued Lowe. “On a daily basis our team answers calls and emails to help solve problems. If we have to jump in a car or get on a plane, we will go wherever needed to solve the problem.”

The ATS Division manages more than 45,000 items valued at $3.5 billion. It procures, modifies, and is responsible for all types of repair for more than 200 test systems/sub systems supporting all major weapon systems in the USAF inventory.

The division, which is under the Agile Combat Support Directorate within the AFLCMC, is responsible for the development, modernization, production, sustainment and retirement of ATS capabilities. It also provides the warfighter with ATS solutions to check weapon system functions, detect and isolate faults, verify repair actions, and load software and mission data.

“No mission can launch without us,” said Lowe. “From the very beginning, an aircraft can’t take off if it doesn’t have the Operational Flight Program loaded into it, and that comes from our systems. It’s literally at the beginning of every single air flying mission in the Air Force.”

Col. Lewis called the ATS team “unsung heroes.”

“Not many people talk about us until they can’t launch or something is broken,” he said. “The men and women of the Automatic Test Systems Division are here for every mission, every day, and every aircraft in the Air Force. That’s what it boils down to. We may be behind the scenes, but we are there.”







Story was originally posted to the Robins Air Force Base web site May 4,2023, and may be found at