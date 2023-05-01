Fort Hood ACS and SRU hosts the Federal Internships and Employment Fair

The Fort Hood Army Community Service and Soldier Recovery Unit partnered with Department of Defense and state organizations for the Federal Internships and Employment Fair at the Soldier Family Assistance Center April 11.

Although the event is designed for SRU Soldiers as part of the Army Recovery Care Program, the Operation Warfighter and Education & Employment Initiative programs, coordinators opened it up to all Fort Hood Soldiers separating from the military and encouraged their attendance to increase awareness of possible opportunities with the more than 30 agencies that participated.

The ARCP helps transition Soldiers back to the force or to the civilian workforce as a veteran. Operation Warfighter is a temporary assignment/internship program developed by the Defense Department for recovering service members that are convalescing at military treatment facilities throughout the United States. The E2I assists wounded, ill and injured service members early in their recovery process to identify their skills and match them with the education and career opportunities that will help them successfully transition to civilian life.

E2I regional coordinators establish and maintain relationships with private, public and nonprofit sector employers interested in helping place wounded, ill and injured service members into new careers.

Transitioning Soldiers that participated in the fair were surprised to see all of the different agencies and resources available.

Spc. Imani Caldwell, automated logistics specialist, will leave the Army soon and used this opportunity to talk with some representatives from the local state agencies.

“They’re very helpful, everyone here was helpful with a lot of information,” Caldwell said. “I feel secure already knowing that I may have both a job and childcare when I get out.”

According to Anthony Thomas, event coordinator and SRU senior transition coordinator, this event gave Soldiers the opportunity to connect with federal and state employers that are currently looking to fill, not only available jobs, but internship positions.

It’s a pleasure for us to put on this event for our Soldiers and transitioning service members across the installation, and this gives them opportunities on campus to talk with employers and learn about resources that we have, i.e., grants available for service members and spouses who are currently or planning to search for future employment, he added.

Steven Johnson, a retired Army infantryman, currently serves as a VA representative. He’s proof that the event and programs benefits Soldiers as they transition out of the military. Johnson transitioned out of the Army in 2015 and was offered an internship with the VA. He currently leads the OWF program and highly encourages Soldiers to contact their ACS or SRU coordinators to get into the program.

“Within a week in the internship, I was offered a job…,” Johnson said. “Since 2015, we’ve hired probably about 100 Soldiers, and they are only the ones that actually accepted offers.”

“Just like with the Army, the VA has so many different types of jobs you may not know about,” he said. “If you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a good job with the federal government, there is a good chance you could get hired or at least build some contacts that will eventually lead to a job offer.”

Soldiers interested in learning more about the programs can contact the Fort Hood ACS at 254-287-4ACS, or stop by the Soldier Family Assistance Center, building 36051, South 52nd St.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 15:34 Story ID: 443963 Location: TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hood ACS and SRU hosts the Federal Internships and Employment Fair, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.