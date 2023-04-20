673d MDG hosts Provider Open House

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The 673d Medical Group hosted its first annual Provider Open House since the coronavirus pandemic. The Open House allowed network providers and military medical personnel to meet face-to-face and build relationships at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 27.



“The event highlights the importance of medical readiness and what a ready medical force looks like in the Air Force, showcasing our Below Zero Medicine and deployment teams’ capabilities in a deployed environment,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Christine Morshed, TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration flight commander for the 673d Medical Support Squadron.



More than 150 providers from across the local community attended and met with military counterparts. They conversed over food, listened to leadership from the medical group, learned more about Below Zero Medicine and deployment capabilities, and toured a C-17 Globemaster III.



Below Zero Medicine is a program that teaches Airmen how to properly care for service members needing medical care while in Arctic and cold, austere environments. The open house displayed ground surgical teams of highly specialized individuals trained to provide damage control, resuscitation and surgery in challenging environments.



“We currently rely heavily on our network providers as they handle close to 28,000 referrals annually for our facility, 5,500 of which are our active duty service members,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sherita Ariola, the TRICARE Operations section chief with the 673d MDG. “It is important to keep the relationship strong to ensure proper management of care and continuity, especially for our service members as ensuring medical readiness is a high priority.”



The feedback provided from network providers ensures the 673d MDG knows how to provide the best care to service members, families and retirees.



“Ready medical forces remain a priority of the 673d MDG, and our civilian network providers help immensely to provide outstanding care,” said Morshed. “We are excited about hosting this event in the future and appreciate the support the Alaska community provides to us.”

