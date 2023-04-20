The 505th Signal Brigade conducts Leadership Workshop

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Soldiers from the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 98th ESB and 505th...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Soldiers from the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 98th ESB and 505th Headquarters-Headquarters Company, traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, to conduct the Scorpion Brigade Leader Workshop, April 28 - 30, 2023, at the Nevada Army National Guard Readiness Center. This workshop was intended to provide subordinate commanders and leaders with Col. Eric Rahman’s, 505th Signal Brigade commander, vision and ways ahead for the 505th Signal Brigade. see less | View Image Page

LAS VEGAS – Led by Col. Eric Rahman, 505th Signal Brigade commander, Soldiers from the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 98th ESB and 505th Headquarters-Headquarters Company, traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, to conduct the Scorpion Brigade Leader Workshop, April 28 - 30, 2023.



This workshop was intended to provide subordinate commanders and leaders with Col. Rahman’s vision and ways ahead for the 505th Signal Brigade. During the workshop, command staff provided updates on yearly mission requirements, command best practices, maintaining unit readiness, and community outreach programs. Once they arrived, 505th Signal Soldiers assembled in the Nevada Army National Guard Readiness Center auditorium.



“The purpose of this workshop is to bring together leaders from our other units so that we could all meet in person and establish better lines of communication,” said Lt. Col. Theodore Forbes, 505th Signal Brigade deputy commander. “This workshop also included on a State of Well Being theme that focused on how to help Soldiers develop life skills.”



Dressed in civilian clothes and with a casual atmosphere, Col. Rahman presided over a Wellness Workshop type of group exercise that was geared to learning practices for supporting the physical, social, and mental health of coworkers and fellow Soldiers. With a question-and-answer session, he was able to encourage his Soldiers to be more in touch with their Soldiers, allowing a more personable style to understand any problems they may have in their personal lives.



Col. Rahman took an active role as he taught lessons and challenged his down trace commanders to forecast their upcoming annual training exercises and the solutions to any unforeseen difficulties. Big Army is fielding ESBs with new equipment and there is still a lot of training to bring them up to standards, training for the future.



Another important part of this workshop was when Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command, including Col. Stacy Allen-MeGee and Maj. Trev Rogers attended the workshop to help inform its’ down trace units on the new Military Occupational Specialties (MOS) conversion and transition to a new signal career of duties and responsibilities.



Effective later this year, the MOSs 25N, 25Q and 25W will be reclassified to the MOS 25H, Soldiers who supervise or perform support maintenance and repair on Radar Data Processing Center, with no additional training required if the Soldiers previous training is comparable. This workshop provided commanders the education, knowledge and guidance required to train signalers within the signal formation.



“We are happy to participate in this workshop because there is a lot of new information that we need to push down to our subordinate units,” said Maj. Trev Rogers, 335th Signal Command chief of training. “This workshop also gives us the opportunity to explain the new conversion of many of our MOSs to the new 25H career. We will also explain how signal Soldiers can coordinate enrolling into available schools.”



The 505th Signal Brigade deploys to conduct mission command and provide network planning and engineering support for assigned units to install, operate, maintain, secure and defend the Department of Defense Information Network, which are communications in support of the Theater Army and United Land Operations.