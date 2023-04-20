Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Orleans Army Corps staff attend Hurricane Awareness Tour emergency management meeting

    New Orleans Army Corps staff attend Hurricane Awareness Tour emergency management meeting

    Photo By Ryan Labadens | A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration WP-3D Orion “Hurricane Hunter”...... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Members of the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gave a presentation to emergency managers from various government organizations throughout South Louisiana and Mississippi at the Lakefront Airport in New Orleans, La., during their Hurricane Awareness Tour (HAT) May 2, 2023, to showcase the services they offer during hurricane season and throughout the year.

    Col. Cullen Jones, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District commander, and several district staff and Emergency Operation Center personnel, attended the meeting to learn the latest tracking information and other services offered by the NHC, and to meet with emergency management staff from other organizations.

    During the HAT, members of the U.S. Air Force Reserve “Hurricane Hunters” and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration visited the New Orleans Lakefront Airport to promote hurricane awareness prior to this year’s hurricane season.

    The Hurricane Hunters fly into storm systems in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico gathering storm data, which the National Hurricane Center (NHC) uses in its storm forecasting models to help determine what areas hurricanes and other systems may affect. The aircraft the Hurricane Hunters use to fly into weather systems is the WC-130J aircraft, while NOAA flies the WP-3D Orion to gather weather information.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, is dedicated to playing its part in helping to promote hurricane awareness and partner with various federal, state, and local partners as the 2023 hurricane season draws near.

    For more information on how to prepare for this year’s upcoming hurricane season, visit getagameplan.org.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 12:29
    Story ID: 443943
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Orleans Army Corps staff attend Hurricane Awareness Tour emergency management meeting, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New Orleans Army Corps staff attend Hurricane Awareness Tour emergency management meeting
    New Orleans Army Corps staff attend Hurricane Awareness Tour emergency management meeting
    New Orleans Army Corps staff attend Hurricane Awareness Tour emergency management meeting
    New Orleans Army Corps staff attend Hurricane Awareness Tour emergency management meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Emergency Management
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Hurricane Awareness Tour
    New Orleans District
    National Hurricane Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT