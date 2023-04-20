U.S. Army PaYS Program now available to all Soldiers

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success Program is now available to all Soldiers. As of April 2023, every recruit is automatically assigned a PaYS code upon enlistment and are encouraged to register prior to their ship date.



This process will also be retroactive so that all Soldiers currently serving are eligible for PaYS, regardless of whether they received PaYS when they initially joined.



In addition to this new change, the DoD Transition Assistance Program will begin including PaYS on its transition checklist provided to all transitioning Soldiers and will offer assistance in job selection. This will provide PaYS with higher visibility among transitioning Soldiers and new Soldiers alike.



“With 100k Soldiers transitioning out of the Army annually, the goal is for 90%, or better, to utilize PaYS to assist in their next career,” stated Antonio Johnson, PaYS program manager.



Transitioning Soldiers can also now choose to apply to any partnered companies regardless of their previous MOS. With over 1,000 companies to choose from, transitioning Soldiers are guaranteed at least five interviews with partnered companies.



These new improvements are part of the continuous effort to enhance program operations following its redesignation under the TRADOC command in 2019, allowing the program to expand its scope.



“PaYS not only benefits Soldiers, but it gives partner companies access to a skilled workforce of Veterans with the technical job skills and leadership qualities,” Johnson stated.



Partner companies will also benefit from shorter turnaround times with Active Duty Soldiers who select them during transition and will possess full control over the type of jobs and quantity of guaranteed interviews granted.



These new improvements come just in time for the release of the PaYS Live app, a nationwide employment website that will contain live job postings by PaYS partners and allow for better communication between partners and applicants. The app is expected to launch June of this year and will be available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.



For more information about PaYS, visit www.armypays.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 12:58 Story ID: 443942 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army PaYS Program now available to all Soldiers, by Nina Borgeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.